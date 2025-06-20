From The Classroom To The Studio: Dr. Alfreda Paige Launches Lzsz Records, Signing 11-Year-Old Daughter Depri'amor As First Artist

After 24 years of shaping young minds as a dedicated educator, Dr. Alfreda Paige is stepping boldly into a new chapter-launching her own independent record label, LzSz Records. Rooted in a lifelong love for music and an unshakable commitment to empowering the next generation, Dr. Paige's journey is anything but traditional. Facing financial hardships and limited resources, she chose faith over fear and purpose over profit, determined to create a platform where authentic voices can rise-beginning with the one closest to her heart.

The label's first signed artist is her 11-year-old daughter, Depri'amor-a dynamic young vocalist, author, and motivational speaker whose message of hope, empowerment, and resilience is already capturing hearts. Her debut single,“Power,” and the recently re-released track“LzSzwxa Sway” are not only a showcase of her talent but a testament to the strength of belief and the bond between a mother and daughter. With the proper investment and a loyal team, Depri'amor is set to release her highly anticipated single“Crush” in summer 2025-a vibrant, youthful anthem that explores the innocence of young love and self-expression through music.

LzSz Records stands as a beacon for anyone daring to dream big, even when the odds say otherwise.“I may not have a million dollars,” says Dr. Paige,“but I have a million reasons to keep going. My daughter's voice deserves to be heard-and so do all the young people with dreams but no platform.”



