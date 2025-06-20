Elisabeth Watter Releases Heartwarming Story Of Bravery And Belonging For Young Readers

“Champions We Are” is a compelling middle school book that honors bravery, inclusivity, and the spirit of friendship.

Elisabeth Watter is pleased to present“Champions We Are,” a motivational new middle school book that delves into the themes of perseverance, community, and what it means to be a champion both on and off the field.

“Champions We Are” chronicles the journey of Nik, a youngster with cerebral palsy and lofty goals, as he trains for the Special Olympics, negotiates difficult friendships, and pursues his goal of hand-pedaling bike racing. Through a supportive community, a new student named Matt and his best buddy Josh, Nik, discover that true champions support one another and that strength may take various forms.

“Champions We Are” reminds readers that the greatest victories often happen in our hearts,” says Elisabeth Watter,“This is a story of friendship, courage, and challenging stereotypes.”

This inspirational book gives middle school readers a genuine and heartwarming look at disabilities, self-belief, and the value of inclusivity.“Champions We Are” is ideal for readers between the ages of 9 and 14, as well as for classrooms and families looking for stories that are thought-provoking and worthy of debate because of their comedy, emotional honesty, and uplifting themes.

Themes include:



Self-acceptance and disability

Adaptive Sports and Special Olympics

Personal development and tenacity Friendship, empathy, and cooperation



Both digital and print versions of“Champions We Are” are now available.

