When God Whispers: Finding Divine Truths Hidden In Plain Sight

MENAFN - GetNews)



A transformational journey into scripture, healing, and rediscovery-now available on Amazon

ATLANTA, GA - Author's Tranquility Press proudly introduces Hidden in Plain Sight, a spiritually gripping and heart-stirring book by Kevin Overbeck that invites readers to discover what has been quietly waiting for them in the Word of God all along. Written with profound clarity, emotional honesty, and a conversational voice that speaks directly to the reader's soul, this book is not just a guide-it's an awakening.

Whether you've been walking with God for decades or find yourself hesitating on the spiritual edge, Hidden in Plain Sight delivers powerful insight in a down-to-earth, accessible way. Drawing from a lifetime of Bible study, pastoral ministry, and personal valleys and victories, Overbeck crafts a devotional narrative that transforms the familiar into the extraordinary.

Through heartfelt storytelling, humorous reflections, and profound biblical revelations, Overbeck doesn't just tell you about scripture-he walks you through it, challenging you to ask deeper questions, look beyond the surface, and experience faith in full color.

What Makes Hidden in Plain Sight a Must-Read:

Real-Life Relevance: This is not theory. It's a roadmap for navigating fear, failure, faith, and forgiveness in everyday life.

Biblical Reflections for Modern Struggles: From identity crises and parenting challenges to forgiveness and faithfulness, each chapter connects scripture with realworld application.

A Voice That Connects: With the relatable tone of a friend and the depth of a mentor, Overbeck reaches believers at every stage-without the churchy clichés.

Devotional, but Dynamic: Each section includes thought-provoking questions that invite readers to pause, reflect, and respond in their own spiritual walk.



Endorsed by the Lives It's Changed

Overbeck's style-equal parts pastoral, poetic, and practical-resonates with Bible readers of all backgrounds. The book doesn't preach. It invites. With each story and scripture, readers feel seen, heard, and spiritually recharged.

Hidden in Plain Sight is already being hailed as an invaluable tool for small groups, personal devotion, and anyone seeking a richer understanding of scripture's transformative power.

About the Author

Kevin Overbeck is a husband, father, and passionate teacher of the Bible with over 40 years of dedicated ministry and spiritual study. His signature approach blends scripture with personal stories, real-world struggles, and divine encouragement. With a gift for unpacking complex truths in a way that feels personal and powerful, Kevin invites readers into a vibrant, everyday relationship with God. Hidden in Plain Sight is his invitation to readers everywhere to stop missing what God has placed right in front of them.

Explore Kevin Overbeck's world of storytelling, updates, and more at kevinoverbeck .

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a premier publicity and publishing support agency that helps authors around the world bring their messages to market. Combining industry expertise with a passion for storytelling, ATP empowers writers across all genres to reach their full audience potential-transforming books into movements.