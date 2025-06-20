Thermoelectric Generator Market Worth $1.41 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 6.3%

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Thermoelectric Generator Market"The Thermoelectric Generator Market is estimated to be USD 1.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The report " Thermoelectric Generator Market Type (Multistage, Single-stage), Temperature (<80, 80-500,> 500), Material (Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride), Application (Waste Heat, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power), Power, Industry - Global Forecast to 2030 " The global thermoelectric generator market is expected to be valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.41 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. The thermoelectric generator market is growing significantly due to rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient power solutions. TEGs convert waste heat into electricity, helping industries reduce energy losses and lower carbon emissions. Advances in thermoelectric materials have improved efficiency, making TEGs more commercially viable. Increasing adoption in automotive, aerospace, industrial, and renewable energy sectors and supportive government policies promoting clean energy are driving the market growth. Additionally, expanding applications in remote power generation and IoT devices needing reliable off-grid power contribute to the market expansion.

Download PDF Brochure @

Browse 298 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Thermoelectric Generator Market"

View detailed Table of Content here -

-p

The medium power segment is expected to contribute a significant share during the forecast period.

The medium power thermoelectric generator (TEG) segment is projected to hold a significant market share due to its versatility and applicability across various industries. Medium-power TEGs, typically 10 to 1,000 watts, balance power output and efficiency, making them suitable for applications such as automotive waste heat recovery, industrial processes, and remote power generation. These generators are increasingly used in the automotive sector to convert engine exhaust heat into electrical energy, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. In industrial settings, medium-power TEGs are employed for waste heat recovery in manufacturing processes, contributing to energy conservation and cost savings. The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions and the need to comply with stringent environmental regulations drive the adoption of medium-power TEGs. Additionally, advancements in thermoelectric materials and system designs are improving the performance and affordability of these generators, further fueling market growth. As industries prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency, the medium-power TEG segment is expected to experience a substantial increase in the coming years.

Single-stage type is expected to dominate the Thermoelectric Generator Industry during the forecast period.

The single-stage thermoelectric generator (TEG) segment is projected to maintain a significant market share due to its simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. In 2024, it held the largest share of the global TEG market. Single-stage TEGs utilize a straightforward design with a single pair of thermoelectric modules, making them ideal for applications requiring efficient waste heat recovery, such as automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors. Their scalability and ease of integration further contribute to their widespread adoption. As industries prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability, the demand for single-stage TEGs is expected to grow, reinforcing their dominant position in the market.

North America is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period.

North America is set to maintain its leadership in the thermoelectric generator (TEG) market due to industrial strength, technological innovation, and supportive policies. In 2024, the region accounted for the largest share of the global TEG market, driven by robust investments in renewable energy infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations, and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies. The US, in particular, is experiencing significant growth in its TEG market. This growth is fueled by expanding renewable energy initiatives, including solar, wind, and geothermal power generation, where TEGs are increasingly integrated to enhance efficiency and maximize energy output.

Key industry players such as Gentherm Global Power Technologies, Coherent Corp., and Ferrotec Holdings Corporation reinforce North America's dominance. These companies invest heavily in research and development to advance thermoelectric materials and systems. Strategic partnerships with government agencies, including NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense, further bolster the region's position in the TEG market. In summary, North America's combination of industrial capacity, technological leadership, and supportive policies positions it to continue dominating the TEG market in the coming years.

Key Players

The Thermoelectric Generator Companies is competitive with the presence of several key players, such as Coherent Inc. (US), Global Power Technologies (Canada), Ferrotec Holdings (Japan), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), and Kyocera Corporation (Japan), among others.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .