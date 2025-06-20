Oncology Information System Market To Reach USD 4.80 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.5%, Driven By Growing Digital Health Adoption And Rising Cancer Burden

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Oncology Information System Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Oncology Information System Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

Mordor Intelligence, in its latest oncology information system market report, forecasts that the global oncology information system market will grow significantly, reaching an estimated USD 4.80 billion by 2030 from USD 3.20 billion by 2025. The oncology information system (OIS) market is gaining importance as healthcare providers seek more efficient, accurate, and integrated methods to manage cancer care. These systems are designed to capture, store, and manage patient-specific cancer treatment information, covering aspects such as diagnosis, planning, scheduling, treatment, and follow-up. OIS solutions play a critical role in improving clinical workflows, reducing medical errors, and supporting multidisciplinary teams involved in cancer care.

Key Trends

The oncology information system (OIS) market is experiencing steady expansion thanks to several notable trends:

1 . Rising Cancer Incidence and Cancer Care Needs Global cancer cases surged to around 18 million new diagnoses in 2020, escalating the urgency for systems capable of comprehensive patient data management throughout the care continuum.

2. Government Initiatives and Funding Support Increased investment by governments and research institutions, such as the USD 7.3 billion allocation to the National Cancer Institute (including USD 216 million for Cancer Moonshot), supports enhanced patient data capture and improved cancer care infrastructure.

3. Digital Health Technologies Driving OIS Adoption Healthcare facilities are integrating advanced OIS software such as patient information systems and treatment planning tools with AI and ML capabilities to streamline workflows, cut errors, and foster data driven decision making.

4 . Post‐Pandemic Recovery Projecting Renewed Growth While OIS implementation slowed during the COVID‐19 surge, the market has bounced back, with delayed implementations resuming and contributing to renewed growth momentum.

5. Regional Adoption Led by North America North America held over 42% market share in 2022 driven by robust healthcare IT systems and favorable policies with significant investments from Asia-Pacific and other regions further boosting adoption.

Market Segmentation

The oncology information system market breakdown spans products, applications, and end users:

By Oncology

The market is categorized into two primary offerings:

Software: Constituting approximately 83% of the market in 2022. This includes:

Patient Information Systems: Crucial for medical history, treatment documentation, and care coordination.

Treatment Planning Systems : Tailored radiation and medical oncology planning.

Services: Providing implementation support, training, and ongoing maintenance

By Application

Systems are deployed across different oncology domains

Medical Oncology: Medical Oncology focuses on the treatment of cancer using systemic therapies such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy. Medical oncologists manage patient care before, during, and after treatment, often in collaboration with other oncology specialists. In an OIS, medical oncology modules help in documenting drug regimens, scheduling cycles, tracking side effects, and maintaining treatment histories to ensure continuity and safety in care.

Surgical Oncology: Surgical oncology involves the diagnosis, staging, and removal of tumors through surgical intervention. It plays a critical role in cancer treatment, especially when physical removal of the tumor is essential. Within an oncology information system, surgical oncology workflows include surgical planning, integration with imaging and pathology reports, and post-operative monitoring. These tools support better clinical decision-making and enhance coordination among care teams.

Radiation Oncology: Radiation oncology uses high-energy radiation to destroy cancer cells or shrink tumors. It includes external beam radiation therapy and brachytherapy, among others. OIS platforms designed for radiation oncology often integrate treatment planning systems, simulate sessions, track dosage administration, and manage imaging data. This ensures accuracy in treatment delivery and supports compliance with safety protocols and quality assurance standards.

By End User

The primary consumers of OIS are:

Hospitals: Hospitals are the largest users of oncology information systems, often managing high volumes of cancer patients across various departments. These facilities require robust, integrated OIS platforms to coordinate care among radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical teams, and diagnostic units. OIS helps hospitals streamline workflows, centralize patient records, monitor treatment outcomes, and comply with regulatory standards, all while supporting multidisciplinary cancer care.

Oncology Clinics: Oncology clinics specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and often provide outpatient services. These clinics rely on OIS solutions to manage scheduling, chemotherapy administration, follow-ups, and patient education. Given their focused approach to cancer care, clinics benefit from systems that offer tailored oncology modules, improve operational efficiency, and enhance communication between specialists and patients.

Research & Academic Centers: Research and academic institutions use oncology information systems primarily for clinical research, data analysis, and medical education. These centers benefit from advanced data capture features, integration with clinical trial systems, and tools for outcome tracking and reporting. OIS platforms in these settings support evidence-based practices, facilitate longitudinal studies, and help train the next generation of oncology professionals.

By Geography

Europe: Europe holds a significant portion of the market, propelled by investments in healthcare modernization, cancer care initiatives, and requirements for interoperability. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK are at the forefront of adopting oncology information systems to streamline patient data management, integrate radiotherapy planning, and support value-based care frameworks.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing segment in the OIS market, with an estimated CAGR of 9.85% between 2025 and 2030. Expansion reflects a surge in healthcare infrastructure development, increased digital transformation efforts, and growing cancer incidence. Markets such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are accelerating adoption via cloud-based OIS deployments and national cancer care strategies.

Middle East & Africa: Middle East and Africa, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and South Africa, are seeing gradual yet steady growth. Healthcare systems are increasingly investing in oncology IT as part of broader cancer control and digital health initiatives. While adoption lags behind North America and Europe, the region is expected to gain traction as government and private-sector support expands.

South America: South America's OIS market is progressing steadily, driven by growing cancer care infrastructure and digitization efforts in healthcare institutions across Brazil, Argentina, and neighboring countries. As hospitals and specialty clinics invest in digital platforms, oncology information systems are becoming instrumental in standardizing patient records, treatment planning, and data reporting.

Key Players

The OIS market features several established and emerging companies:

Oracle: Delivers integrated oncology modules as part of its comprehensive healthcare IT suite.

Siemens Healthineers: Offers robust radiotherapy planning solutions and clinical data systems.

Elekta: Specializes in radiation oncology software, including precision treatment planning.

Koninklijke Philips N.V: recognized as a leading provider in the oncology information system market. The company offers a range of software modules and clinical workflows that integrate cancer care management.

McKesson Corporation: Mckesson Corporation also ranks among the major players in the global oncology information system sector. The company's platforms are built to manage chemotherapy workflows, medication tracking, and clinical data exchange

Conclusion

The global oncology information system market is poised for strong growth, projecting from USD 3.20 billion in 2025 to USD 4.80 billion by 2030, riding an annual growth rate of around 8.5%.

This expansion is driven by several converging forces: rising cancer cases, supportive policy frameworks, digital innovation in healthcare, and enhanced implementation pace post COVID. North America leads adoption, but Asia-Pacific and other regions are closing thanks to infrastructure improvements and heightened digital health investments.

Looking ahead, as software platforms integrate AI, machine learning, and data analytics, and as service models evolve to meet diverse institutional needs, OIS will become even more central to oncology care delivery, enabling better workflow coordination, patient outcomes, and cost efficiencies. The competitive landscape is vibrant, with both established players and new entrants contributing to ecosystem development through strategic mergers and partnerships.

In summary, the oncology information system market is entering a mature growth phase. Its capacity to respond to pressing clinical and administrative demands, combined with sustained R&D and funding initiatives, ensures that healthcare providers worldwide will continue to invest in these platforms transforming cancer care across the globe.

