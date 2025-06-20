Uveitis Treatment Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 1,468.66 Million In 2022 And Is Expected To Increase By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Uveitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of uveitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the uveitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Uveitis Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Uveitis Market Forecast. Click here to stay ahead in healthcare innovation @ Uveitis Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Uveitis Market Report



In June 2025, AbbVie announced a study is to assess adverse events and effectiveness of adalimumab in Chinese participants requiring high-dose corticosteroids with NIIPPU. Adalimumab is a conditionally approved drug in China used to treat participants with NIIPPU. All participants will receive the same treatment. Approximately 87 adult participants will be enrolled at approximately 15 sites in China.

As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2022, there were approximately 1,009,025 Uveitis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The total number of Uveitis diagnosed prevalent cases in the US was around 378,281 in 2022.

The US contributed to the largest Uveitis diagnosed prevalent population, acquiring ~37.5% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas Spain accounted for the least, with around ~7% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

In the US, patients diagnosed with noninfectious uveitis (NIU) are higher in number than infectious uveitis (IU). In 2022, there were nearly 344,587 cases of NIU, while IU accounted for around 33,695 cases. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period due to the rise of overall uveitis infection in the US.

According to DelveInsight estimates, in EU4 and the UK, based on anatomical location highest cases of uveitis were diagnosed in anterior uveitis, while intermediate uveitis has the least cases. In EU4 and the UK, anterior uveitis accounted for approximately 203,439, followed by 84,154 cases in posterior uveitis, 81,773 cases in pan uveitis, and 46,485 in intermediate uveitis in 2022, which are projected to increase during the forecast period.

Japan accounted for approximately 214,892 diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis, out of which nearly 8,039 cases were of HLA-B27-associated uveitis, 17,315 sarcoidosis, 9,894 Behçet's disease, 8,658 Vogt–Koyanagi–Harada disease, 618 JIA, 309 ankylosing spondylitis, 3,092 tuberculosis, 11,749 herpes, 81,628 idiopathic, and 73,589 others cases in 2022. These uveitis cases are expected to change during the forecast period in Japan (2023–2034).

The leading Uveitis Companies such as AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eyepoint pharmaceuticals Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., and others. Promising Uveitis Therapies such as Brepocitinib 45 mg PO QD, Izokibep, QLETLI, Baricitinib, Adalimumab, and others.

Navigate the complexities of the Uveitis Market: Gain insights into drug trends, treatment scenarios, and epidemiological data through our insightful Uveitis Market Forecast. Click here to get more insights @ Uveitis Treatment Market

Uveitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis by Anatomical

. Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Delve deep into the Uveitis Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Uveitis Market Forecast. Click here to shape the future @ Uveitis Prevalence

Uveitis Marketed Drugs

XIPERE: Clearside Biomedical/Bausch+Lomb

XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension, is the first approved medicine delivery via injection for suprachoroidal use to treat macular edema associated with uveitis in the US. Delivering the medicine to the suprachoroidal space (SCS) allows targeted delivery of the therapy with low levels elsewhere in the eye.

YUTIQ/ILUVIEN: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals/Alimera Sciences

YUTIQ is a sterile nonbioerodible intravitreal implant with 0.18 mg fluocinolone acetonide. It releases the drug at an initial rate of 0.25 μg/day in a 36-month sustained-release drug delivery system. YUTIQ contains a corticosteroid and is indicated for treating chronic noninfectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. It is preloaded into a single-dose applicator to facilitate the injection of the implant directly into the vitreous. It was approved by the US FDA in October 2018 and launched commercially in February 2019.

Uveitis Emerging Drugs

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

TRS01, a lead product of Tarsier Pharmaceuticals, first in first-in-class topical immune modulator agent. Dazdotuftide (TRS) is a breakthrough platform technology for treating blinding ocular diseases. TRS was developed to 're-engineer' the immune system. The platform approaches inflammatory diseases from within the system. The technology can effectively treat various autoimmune and inflammatory ocular diseases. TRS01 is a polypeptide conjugate with a dual mechanism of action; the investigational agent induces anti-inflammatory macrophages and inhibits the nuclear factor-kB (Nf-kB) signaling pathway by toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4).

OCS-02 (licaminlimab): Oculis Pharma

OCS-02 (licaminlimab) is a single-chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and neutralizes the activity of human TNFa, with a dual mechanism of action (MoA), anti-inflammation, and anti-necrosis. Unlike full-length monoclonal antibodies, scFv fragments can penetrate ocular surface tissues when used as eye drops due to the smaller molecule size giving it the potential to become the first approved topical biologic for DED (dry eye disease) (OCS-02 was previously known as LME636).

Unlock insights into the Uveitis Market: discover drug uptake patterns, treatment landscapes, and epidemiological insights with our exclusive Uveitis Market Forecast. Click here @ Uveitis Market Drivers and Barriers

Uveitis Drugs Market Insights

A severe intraocular inflammatory condition of the uveal tract known as uveitis frequently results in vision loss, blindness, and reduced quality of life. With the disease having a variable presentation, diagnosis and management are difficult. Treatment aims at obtaining quiescence of the disease, either by treating the infectious agent or treating the immune condition. The current promising pharmacological classes for uveitis treatment include corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and biologics. The uveitis drugs market is growing, driven by innovative therapies and increasing global prevalence.

Uveitis Therapies and Companies

. TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

. Licaminlimab (OCS-02): Oculis Pharma

. Vamikibart (RO720220/RG6179): Roche/Eleven Biotherapeutics

. OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company

. EYS606: Eyevensys

. Izokibep: Acelyrin/Affibody Medical

. Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics (Roivant Sciences and Pfizer)

Uveitis Market Outlook

Uveitis is a serious intraocular inflammatory disorder of the uveal tract, often associated with visual impairment, blindness, and decreased quality of life. It often affects patients in their most active and economically productive years. It is the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide and is a critically underserved disease in terms of treatment. With the disease having a variable presentation, diagnosis and management are difficult. A prompt diagnosis, with the correct diagnostic approach and assessment of appropriate treatment, is extremely important to reduce inflammation and attain complete remission, thereby mitigating or avoiding ocular complications, permanent cumulative damage, and long-term vision loss. Treatment aims at obtaining quiescence of the disease, either by treating the infectious agent or treating the immune condition.

Gain a strategic edge in the Uveitis Market: explore comprehensive drug insights, treatment updates, and epidemiological forecasts in our in-depth Uveitis Market Forecast. Click here to lead in advancements @ Uveitis Clinical Trials Assessment

Scope of the Uveitis Market Report

. Coverage- 7MM

. Uveitis Companies- AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc ., and others.

. Uveitis Therapies- Brepocitinib 45 mg PO QD, Izokibep, QLETLI, Baricitinib, Adalimumab , and others.

. Uveitis Market Dynamics: Uveitis Market Drivers and Uveitis Market Barriers

. Uveitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Uveitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Uveitis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Methodology of Uveitis Epidemiology and Market

5. Executive Summary of Uveitis

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview of Uveitis

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Drugs

12. Uveitis: Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.