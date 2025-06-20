Ovarian Cancer Market Forecast To 2034: Advancing Treatment Frontiers And Epidemiological Shifts Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Ovarian Cancer Market"Ovarian cancer remains a significant global health challenge, often diagnosed at an advanced stage due to non-specific symptoms and a lack of effective early screening. It encompasses a spectrum of histological subtypes, including high-grade serous (HGSOC), low-grade serous (LGSOC), and epithelial tumors, each with unique biological and clinical features. High recurrence rates and poor long-term survival continue to drive the urgent need for improved treatment options and earlier detection.

DelveInsight's latest report,“ Ovarian Cancer – Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 ,” provides a comprehensive overview of the disease's burden across the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the UK, and Japan. It offers in-depth segmentation by subtype, stage, age group, and biomarker status, alongside historical and projected epidemiological trends. The analysis highlights rising incidence rates, shifting subtype proportions-particularly serous carcinomas-and the evolving landscape of diagnostic and therapeutic innovation.

The ovarian cancer market has transformed in recent years, driven by the expanding use of PARP inhibitors, antiangiogenic agents, and emerging targeted therapies. These options have shifted the treatment paradigm, particularly for BRCA-mutated, HRD-positive, and platinum-sensitive disease. Nonetheless, persistent issues such as chemoresistance, limited options in late-line settings, and variability in biomarker testing are hindering further progress.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow steadily through 2034, propelled by innovations in epigenetic modulators, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immune-oncology combinations, and advanced diagnostics like liquid biopsies. Enhanced biomarker testing and personalized treatment strategies will support optimized patient care. DelveInsight's full report explores pipeline highlights, market drivers and barriers, and strategic recommendations for stakeholders aiming to transform the outlook for ovarian cancer patients.

Request a sample and uncover the latest breakthroughs shaping the Ovarian Cancer market landscape and future outlook

Some of the key insights of the Ovarian Cancer Market Report:

. In 2024, the ovarian cancer market in the 7MM was valued at USD 2.7 billion .

. Market size is expected to grow with the launch of new ovarian cancer therapies.

. The U.S. held the largest share, reaching USD 1.92 billion in 2024.

. Total incident ovarian cancer cases in the 7MM were 61K in 2024.

. The U.S. reported the highest number of high and low-grade serous ovarian cancer cases.

. There were approximately 37.6K serous ovarian cancer cases in the 7MM in 2024.

. In January 2025, IPS HEART received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the FDA for GIVI-MPCs, recognizing their potential to create new muscle with full-length dystrophin in Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD). The therapy has shown promising results in generating human muscle with full-length dystrophin in dystrophic pigs, young and aged Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) mice, and an Ovarian Cancer mouse model.

. In April 2025, Biocon Biologics received FDA approval for JOBEVNE (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar to Avastin®, for intravenous use. JOBEVNE is approved for multiple cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, advanced cervical cancer, and ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.

. In February 2025, the FDA granted fast-track designation to CUSP06, a CDH6-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

. Emerging therapies for ovarian cancer include Avutometinib + defactinib, Relacorilant, IMFINZI, Rinatabart sesutecan, Olvimulogene nanivacirepvec, Nemvaleukin alfa, Catequentinib, Raludotatug deruxtecan, Luveltamab Tazevibulin, Sacituzumab tirumotecan, Azenosertib (ZN-c3) + Niraparib, TORL-1-23, and others.

. Key companies involved in the treatment of ovarian cancer include Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Aprea Therapeutics, Verastem, Inc., Ellipses Pharma, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., BeiGene, Apexigen, Novartis Oncology, VBL Therapeutics, Cristal Therapeutics, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, DCPrime BV, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Laekna Limited, Celsion, and others.

Curious to see the graphical version of these numbers? The ovarian cancer infographic is ready for you. Check it out here !

Ovarian Cancer Overview

Ovarian cancer is a complex and often late-diagnosed malignancy arising from the epithelial cells, stromal cells, or germ cells of the ovary. Among these, epithelial ovarian cancer is the most prevalent, accounting for over 90% of malignant ovarian tumors. Due to its subtle early symptoms and lack of reliable screening methods, the disease is frequently diagnosed at advanced stages, contributing to its high mortality rate among gynecological cancers.

The most common and aggressive subtype is High-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (HGSOC), which often presents with widespread peritoneal metastases. In contrast, Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (LGSOC) tends to follow a more indolent course but shows resistance to standard chemotherapy, highlighting a critical unmet need for targeted therapies. Genetic mutations such as BRCA1/2 and alterations in the MAPK pathway (BRAF/KRAS/NRAS/NF1) and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status play a pivotal role in disease stratification and therapy selection.

Over the past decade, the ovarian cancer treatment landscape has evolved with the introduction of PARP inhibitors, anti-angiogenic agents, and targeted therapies that have significantly improved outcomes in biomarker-driven subpopulations. Despite these advancements, resistance development, limited options for certain subtypes like LGSOC, and high relapse rates continue to challenge long-term disease control.

As research progresses, efforts are focused on improving early diagnosis, personalizing treatment based on molecular profiling, and expanding therapeutic options through clinical trials and novel drug development.

Get a free sample for the Ovarian Cancer market forecast, size & share analysis report:

Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ovarian Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

. Total incident cases of Ovarian Cancer

. Age-specific cases of Ovarian Cancer

. Type-Specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer

. Stage-specific Cases of high and Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

. Biomarker-specific Cases of high and Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The Drug Uptake section offers a detailed analysis of the adoption trends of newly launched and upcoming therapies for Ovarian Cancer throughout the study period. It evaluates patient adoption rates, market penetration, and the commercial performance of each therapy, providing a clear understanding of the factors driving or hindering the market acceptance of these treatments.

The Therapeutics Assessment further highlights the Ovarian Cancer drugs, demonstrating the most rapid uptake. It examines the underlying drivers contributing to their swift adoption and compares the market share of these therapies to identify those gaining significant traction.

Additionally, the report provides an in-depth overview of the current therapeutic pipeline for Ovarian Cancer, covering investigational drugs at various stages of development. It profiles the key pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively involved in advancing targeted treatments and presents the latest updates on partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, licensing deals, and other strategic developments shaping the future of Ovarian Cancer therapeutics.

Ovarian Cancer Market Outlook

The ovarian cancer treatment landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with the integration of targeted therapies, personalized medicine, and ongoing clinical research aimed at improving long-term outcomes. High-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC), the most prevalent subtype, continues to be treated with a combination of surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy. However, the emergence of maintenance therapies-especially PARP inhibitors-has reshaped post-treatment strategies for patients with BRCA or HRD mutations, helping reduce recurrence rates and extend progression-free survival.

The future of ovarian cancer care is increasingly personalized, with clinical trials exploring novel options like immunotherapy, vaccine-based approaches, and radiation strategies for advanced or recurrent disease. These innovations reflect a broader trend toward therapies tailored to molecular profiles and disease stage, moving away from one-size-fits-all treatment.

However, disparities in access to care remain a major challenge. Socioeconomic, racial, and geographic barriers often limit timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment, particularly in underserved populations. As awareness of BRCA testing and biomarker-driven treatment grows, expanding access to genetic screening and oncology expertise will be crucial.

The ovarian cancer market is expected to expand steadily through 2034, driven by rising disease burden, evolving therapeutic options, and a growing emphasis on precision medicine. Addressing current gaps in care delivery, especially among high-risk and underserved groups, will be essential to unlocking the full potential of these medical advancements.

Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers

. The introduction of PARP inhibitors (e.g., olaparib, niraparib) and other targeted agents based on BRCA and HRD status has revolutionized ovarian cancer treatment, improving survival and reducing recurrence in select patient groups.

. Increasing adoption of genetic and molecular testing for BRCA mutations, HRD status, and other biomarkers is enabling personalized treatment strategies, driving demand for advanced therapeutic options.

Ovarian Cancer Market Barriers

. The absence of reliable early screening methods and vague initial symptoms often lead to diagnosis at advanced stages, limiting curative treatment options and affecting patient outcomes.

. Limited access to specialized oncology care, especially in rural and low-income regions, along with underutilization of genetic testing among minority populations, continues to hinder equitable treatment and diagnosis.

Scope of the Ovarian Cancer Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan].

. Key Ovarian Cancer Companies: Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Aprea Therapeutics, Verastem, Inc., Ellipses Pharma, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., BeiGene, Apexigen, Novartis Oncology, VBL Therapeutics, Cristal Therapeutics, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, DCPrime BV, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Laekna Limited, Celsion, and others.

. Key Ovarian Cancer Therapies: Avutometinib + defactinib, Relacorilant, IMFINZI, Rinatabart sesutecan, Olvimulogene nanivacirepvec, Nemvaleukin alfa, Catequentinib, Raludotatug deruxtecan, Luveltamab Tazevibulin, Sacituzumab tirumotecan, Azenosertib (ZN-c3) + Niraparib, TORL-1-23, and others.

. Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Ovarian Cancer currently marketed, and Ovarian Cancer emerging therapies.

. Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Ovarian Cancer market drivers and Ovarian Cancer market barriers.

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies.

. Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement.

To learn more about Ovarian Cancer companies working in the treatment market, check out our Ovarian Cancer Market Report

Table of Contents

1. Ovarian Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ovarian Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Ovarian Cancer

4. Ovarian Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ovarian Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ovarian Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ovarian Cancer

9. Ovarian Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Ovarian Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Ovarian Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ovarian Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers

16. Ovarian Cancer Market Barriers

17. Ovarian Cancer Appendix

18. Ovarian Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform, PharmDelve.