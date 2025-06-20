Vitiligo Therapeutics Market Size In 7MM Is Expected To Grow At A Decent CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Vitiligo Treatment Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Vitiligo, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vitiligo market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Vitiligo Market Report



In June 2025, Incyte Corporation announced a study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib cream in pediatric participants with non-segmental vitiligo.

In June 2025, Pfizer conducted a study to learn about the safety and effects of the study medicine ritlecitinib for the possible treatment of non-segmental vitiligo. Vitiligo causes white patches on your skin when the cells that give your skin color are destroyed. Nonsegmental means that it can affect both sides of the body, such as both knees and both hands.

In June 2025, Vyne Therapeutics Inc . organized a Phase 2b Trial Evaluating the Efficacy, Safety & Pharmacokinetics of VYN201 Gel in the Treatment of Non-Segmental Vitiligo.

According to the findings, the United States accounted for around 60% of the Vitiligo diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the 7MM in 2023.

In EU4 and the UK, Germany contributed the highest patient share of vitiligo, followed by the UK. Whereas Spain contributed to the lowest patient share.

As per the estimates, there were 493,000 treated cases of vitiligo in the 7MM in 2023.

The leading Vitiligo Companies such as Incyte, AbbVie, Pfizer, Clinuvel, Inc., Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Bioniz Therapeutics, TAGCyx Biotechnologies, Temprian Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, Dermavant Sciences, Amgen, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation , and others Promising Vitiligo Pipeline Therapies such as OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), Ritlecitinib, Afamelanotide, Phimelanotide, BNZ-1, TAGX-0003, TT-01, ATI-1777, AC-1101, Cerdulatinib, AMG 714, Ritlecitinib, Ruxolitinib , and others.

Vitiligo Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Vitiligo Prevalence Cases

Vitiligo Type-specific Cases

Vitiligo Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Vitiligo Treated Cases

Vitiligo Marketed Drugs

OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream): Incyte

In July 2024, the US FDA approved a groundbreaking treatment for vitiligo, a chronic immune-mediated skin disorder characterized by depigmented white patches on the skin. The newly approved drug, OPZELURA, is a topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor called ruxolitinib. This approval marks a significant milestone, as OPZELURA is the first FDA-approved pharmacologic treatment specifically designed to address repigmentation in vitiligo patients, particularly those with nonsegmental vitiligo, the most common form of the condition. OPZELURA works by targeting JAK1 and JAK2 receptors to decrease interferon gamma signaling by immune cells, thereby halting the destruction of melanocytes responsible for skin color.

Vitiligo Emerging Drugs

RINVOQ (upadacitinib): Abbvie

Upadacitinib (ABT-494) is a JAK1 selective inhibitor being investigated to treat alopecia areata, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial SpA, Crohn's disease, giant cell arteritis, hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erthematosus (SLE), Takayasu arteritis, ulcerative colitis, and vitiligo. Currently, the drug is in Phase III for the treatment of vitiligo, for which primary completion date is December 2024. At the 2024 AAD Annual Meeting, late-breaking data showed that upadacitinib demonstrated clinically meaningful repigmentation of extensive vitiligo after 52 weeks, potentially offering a new and effective systemic treatment for non-segmental vitiligo.

LITFULO (Ritlecitinib): Pfizer

LITFULO (ritlecitinib) is considered a kinase inhibitor, meaning it prevents kinases, which are certain proteins in the immune system, from working properly. This in turn blocks the immune pathways that are thought to contribute to the development of autoimmune diseases, resulting in symptom improvements, such as repigmentation or stopping of disease progression in vitiligo. Currently, there is a Phase III Vitiligo Clinical Trial underway with an estimated completion date in June 2025. Depending on the results of that trial, ritlecitinib may be approved for vitiligo treatment.

Vitiligo Treatment Market

The Vitiligo Treatment Market Landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, marked by significant advancements anticipated in 2024 and beyond. With the introduction of FDA-approved topical therapies and the emergence of oral JAK inhibitors, dermatology is experiencing remarkable progress in managing this complex condition. These developments signify a promising future for vitiligo patients, reflecting the evolving strategies aimed at enhancing treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. Key Vitiligo Companies such as AbbVie, Incyte, Pfizer, and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development, respectively. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of vitiligo. Vitiligo treatment typically involves a combination approach, incorporating various topical therapies such as steroids, vitamin D analogues, and calcineurin inhibitors. While mono-therapy topicals have shown improvement, the most effective treatment strategy often involves a combination of phototherapy, oral antioxidants, and both oral and topical medications. This multifaceted approach addresses the complex nature of vitiligo and maximizes therapeutic outcomes. Driven by rising awareness and new treatment options, the vitiligo market is poised for steady growth in the coming years.

Vitiligo Drugs and Companies



OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream): Incyte

RINVOQ (upadacitinib): AbbVie

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

Afamelanotide: Clinuvel, Inc.

Phimelanotide - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

BNZ-1: Bioniz Therapeutics

TAGX-0003: TAGCyx Biotechnologies

TT-01: Temprian Therapeutics

ATI-1777: Aclaris Therapeutics

AC-1101: TWi Biotechnology

Cerdulatinib: Dermavant Sciences

AMG 714: Amgen

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

Vitiligo Market Drivers



Increasing awareness

Demand for novel therapies Large patient pool and better healthcare infrastructure

Vitiligo Market Barriers



Patient compliance

Chronic nature of the disease and long-term therapy Lack of adequate financial assistance & stringent regulatory procedure

Scope of the Vitiligo Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Vitiligo Companies- Incyte, AbbVie, Pfizer, Clinuvel, Inc., Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Bioniz Therapeutics, TAGCyx Biotechnologies, Temprian Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, Dermavant Sciences, Amgen, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, and others

Vitiligo Pipeline Therapies- OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), Ritlecitinib, Afamelanotide, Phimelanotide, BNZ-1, TAGX-0003, TT-01, ATI-1777, AC-1101, Cerdulatinib, AMG 714, Ritlecitinib, Ruxolitinib, and others.

Vitiligo Therapeutic Assessment: Vitiligo current marketed and emerging therapies

Vitiligo Market Dynamics: Vitiligo market drivers and Vitiligo market barriers

Vitiligo Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Vitiligo Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights

2 Vitiligo Market Report Introduction

3 Vitiligo Executive Summary

4 Key Events

5 Vitiligo Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6 Vitiligo Market Overview at a Glance

7 Disease Background and Overview: Vitiligo

8 Vitiligo Treatment and Management

9 Vitiligo Epidemiology and Patient Population in the 7MM

10 Patient Journey

11 Vitiligo Marketed Therapies

12 Vitiligo Emerging Therapies

13 Vitiligo: Seven Major Market Analysis

14 Vitiligo Unmet Needs

15 Vitiligo SWOT Analysis

16 Vitiligo KOL Views

17 Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement

18 Appendix

19 DelveInsight Capabilities

20 Disclaimer

21 About DelveInsight

