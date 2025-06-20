Vitiligo Therapeutics Market Size In 7MM Is Expected To Grow At A Decent CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight
DelveInsight's“ Vitiligo Treatment Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Vitiligo, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vitiligo market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.
To know in detail about the Vitiligo market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, click here @ Vitiligo Treatment Market Size
Key Takeaways from the Vitiligo Market Report
-
In June 2025, Incyte Corporation announced a study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib cream in pediatric participants with non-segmental vitiligo.
In June 2025, Pfizer conducted a study to learn about the safety and effects of the study medicine ritlecitinib for the possible treatment of non-segmental vitiligo. Vitiligo causes white patches on your skin when the cells that give your skin color are destroyed. Nonsegmental means that it can affect both sides of the body, such as both knees and both hands.
In June 2025, Vyne Therapeutics Inc . organized a Phase 2b Trial Evaluating the Efficacy, Safety & Pharmacokinetics of VYN201 Gel in the Treatment of Non-Segmental Vitiligo.
According to the findings, the United States accounted for around 60% of the Vitiligo diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the 7MM in 2023.
In EU4 and the UK, Germany contributed the highest patient share of vitiligo, followed by the UK. Whereas Spain contributed to the lowest patient share.
As per the estimates, there were 493,000 treated cases of vitiligo in the 7MM in 2023.
The leading Vitiligo Companies such as Incyte, AbbVie, Pfizer, Clinuvel, Inc., Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Bioniz Therapeutics, TAGCyx Biotechnologies, Temprian Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, Dermavant Sciences, Amgen, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation , and others
Promising Vitiligo Pipeline Therapies such as OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), Ritlecitinib, Afamelanotide, Phimelanotide, BNZ-1, TAGX-0003, TT-01, ATI-1777, AC-1101, Cerdulatinib, AMG 714, Ritlecitinib, Ruxolitinib , and others.
Get a Free sample for the Vitiligo Therapeutics Market Report @ Vitiligo Drugs Market
Vitiligo Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM
-
Vitiligo Prevalence Cases
Vitiligo Type-specific Cases
Vitiligo Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
Vitiligo Treated Cases
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Vitiligo epidemiology trends @ Vitiligo Prevalence
Vitiligo Marketed Drugs
-
OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream): Incyte
In July 2024, the US FDA approved a groundbreaking treatment for vitiligo, a chronic immune-mediated skin disorder characterized by depigmented white patches on the skin. The newly approved drug, OPZELURA, is a topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor called ruxolitinib. This approval marks a significant milestone, as OPZELURA is the first FDA-approved pharmacologic treatment specifically designed to address repigmentation in vitiligo patients, particularly those with nonsegmental vitiligo, the most common form of the condition. OPZELURA works by targeting JAK1 and JAK2 receptors to decrease interferon gamma signaling by immune cells, thereby halting the destruction of melanocytes responsible for skin color.
Vitiligo Emerging Drugs
-
RINVOQ (upadacitinib): Abbvie
Upadacitinib (ABT-494) is a JAK1 selective inhibitor being investigated to treat alopecia areata, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial SpA, Crohn's disease, giant cell arteritis, hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erthematosus (SLE), Takayasu arteritis, ulcerative colitis, and vitiligo. Currently, the drug is in Phase III for the treatment of vitiligo, for which primary completion date is December 2024. At the 2024 AAD Annual Meeting, late-breaking data showed that upadacitinib demonstrated clinically meaningful repigmentation of extensive vitiligo after 52 weeks, potentially offering a new and effective systemic treatment for non-segmental vitiligo.
-
LITFULO (Ritlecitinib): Pfizer
LITFULO (ritlecitinib) is considered a kinase inhibitor, meaning it prevents kinases, which are certain proteins in the immune system, from working properly. This in turn blocks the immune pathways that are thought to contribute to the development of autoimmune diseases, resulting in symptom improvements, such as repigmentation or stopping of disease progression in vitiligo. Currently, there is a Phase III Vitiligo Clinical Trial underway with an estimated completion date in June 2025. Depending on the results of that trial, ritlecitinib may be approved for vitiligo treatment.
Discover more about therapies set to grab major Vitiligo market share @ Vitiligo Clinical Trials Assessment
Vitiligo Treatment Market
The Vitiligo Treatment Market Landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, marked by significant advancements anticipated in 2024 and beyond. With the introduction of FDA-approved topical therapies and the emergence of oral JAK inhibitors, dermatology is experiencing remarkable progress in managing this complex condition. These developments signify a promising future for vitiligo patients, reflecting the evolving strategies aimed at enhancing treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. Key Vitiligo Companies such as AbbVie, Incyte, Pfizer, and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development, respectively. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of vitiligo. Vitiligo treatment typically involves a combination approach, incorporating various topical therapies such as steroids, vitamin D analogues, and calcineurin inhibitors. While mono-therapy topicals have shown improvement, the most effective treatment strategy often involves a combination of phototherapy, oral antioxidants, and both oral and topical medications. This multifaceted approach addresses the complex nature of vitiligo and maximizes therapeutic outcomes. Driven by rising awareness and new treatment options, the vitiligo market is poised for steady growth in the coming years.
Vitiligo Drugs and Companies
-
OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream): Incyte
RINVOQ (upadacitinib): AbbVie
Ritlecitinib: Pfizer
Afamelanotide: Clinuvel, Inc.
Phimelanotide - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
BNZ-1: Bioniz Therapeutics
TAGX-0003: TAGCyx Biotechnologies
TT-01: Temprian Therapeutics
ATI-1777: Aclaris Therapeutics
AC-1101: TWi Biotechnology
Cerdulatinib: Dermavant Sciences
AMG 714: Amgen
Ritlecitinib: Pfizer
Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation
Vitiligo Market Drivers
-
Increasing awareness
Demand for novel therapies
Large patient pool and better healthcare infrastructure
Vitiligo Market Barriers
-
Patient compliance
Chronic nature of the disease and long-term therapy
Lack of adequate financial assistance & stringent regulatory procedure
Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming Vitiligo Therapies and key Vitiligo Developments @ Vitiligo Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives
Scope of the Vitiligo Market Report
-
Coverage- 7MM
Study Period- 2020-2034
Vitiligo Companies- Incyte, AbbVie, Pfizer, Clinuvel, Inc., Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Bioniz Therapeutics, TAGCyx Biotechnologies, Temprian Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, Dermavant Sciences, Amgen, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, and others
Vitiligo Pipeline Therapies- OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), Ritlecitinib, Afamelanotide, Phimelanotide, BNZ-1, TAGX-0003, TT-01, ATI-1777, AC-1101, Cerdulatinib, AMG 714, Ritlecitinib, Ruxolitinib, and others.
Vitiligo Therapeutic Assessment: Vitiligo current marketed and emerging therapies
Vitiligo Market Dynamics: Vitiligo market drivers and Vitiligo market barriers
Vitiligo Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Vitiligo Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1 Key Insights
2 Vitiligo Market Report Introduction
3 Vitiligo Executive Summary
4 Key Events
5 Vitiligo Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
6 Vitiligo Market Overview at a Glance
7 Disease Background and Overview: Vitiligo
8 Vitiligo Treatment and Management
9 Vitiligo Epidemiology and Patient Population in the 7MM
10 Patient Journey
11 Vitiligo Marketed Therapies
12 Vitiligo Emerging Therapies
13 Vitiligo: Seven Major Market Analysis
14 Vitiligo Unmet Needs
15 Vitiligo SWOT Analysis
16 Vitiligo KOL Views
17 Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement
18 Appendix
19 DelveInsight Capabilities
20 Disclaimer
21 About DelveInsight
About Us
DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment