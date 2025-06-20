403
Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences For Victims Of Rains In Brazil
Amman, June 20 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs expressed its deepest condolences to the friendly Federative Republic of Brazil for the victims of the torrential rains, that caused numerous fatalities and substantial material damage.
Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the Ministry's official Spokesperson, expressed the Kingdom's full sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of the friendly Federative Republic of Brazil in this tragic occurrence, voicing condolences to the families' victims.
