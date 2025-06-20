FM Chairs Extraordinary Session Of Arab League Council

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Istanbul, June 21 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi chaired the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level on Friday, held in Istanbul, Turkey, at the request of the Republic of Iraq.The impact of Israel's assault against the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional security and stability was one of the topics of discussion throughout the session. Ahead of tomorrow's 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, the Arab meeting was held.At the meeting, the following statement was released:On the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of the Arab League met in extraordinary ministerial session in Istanbul on June 20, 2025, to discuss the security of the region and the consequences of Israel's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. With the presence of the League's Secretary-General, chiefs of delegations, and member state foreign ministers, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan presided over the meeting at the request of the Republic of Iraq, which was backed by the other member states.The Council took the following actions and stances after hearing the Republic of Iraq's delegation chief's intervention as well as the Secretary-General's and member states' interventions:1. Expressing condemnation for Israel's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is a blatant violation of a UN Member State's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and security, and stressing the necessity of stopping this aggression and stepping up regional and global efforts to lower tensions in order to achieve a ceasefire and full de-escalation.2. Supporting all attempts to bring about peace and calling for a resumption to talks in order to come to an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue.3. Demanding that the international community, and the Security Council in particular, carry out its obligations to stop Israeli aggression, which is blatantly illegal and dangerous for regional security.4. Stressing that the current issue cannot be addressed militarily and that the only way to resolve crises in the region is via conversation and diplomacy, in line with the UN Charter and international law.5. Stressing that the only way to bring about a complete peace in the area is to address the root causes of tension and conflict, beginning with stopping Israel's aggression against Gaza and permitting the timely, sufficient, and long-term delivery of humanitarian aid through the appropriate United Nations organizations. Additionally, it demands that Israel stop its unlawful actions in the occupied West Bank, which jeopardize the two-state solution and the chances of a fair and lasting peace.6. The 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and other pertinent international resolutions should be implemented in order to prevent Israel's aggressive actions and policies and to work toward a fair and comprehensive peace that ensures security for all. This is in response to the warning that Israel is driving the region toward more conflict and tension. This is in light of the fact that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the French Republic are co-chairing the "High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution" at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and that all UN member states are encouraged to actively participate when the new date is announced.7. Stressing that, in accordance with applicable international legal norms, freedom of navigation in international waterways must be respected in order to prevent negative effects on the world economy and energy transportation networks.8. Stressing the importance of upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter, which forbid the use of force or the threat of it in international relations; advocating for peaceful dispute resolution; stressing the importance of respecting states' territorial integrity and unity; highlighting the principles of good neighborliness; and denouncing any effort to undermine their security and stability.9. Calling for respect for regional governments' sovereignty and denouncing any infringement on their airspace by any entity.10. Stressing that, in compliance with pertinent IAEA and Security Council decisions, it is imperative to abstain from attacking nuclear installations protected by International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, as this is a blatant breach of international law. a warning about the catastrophic effects that nuclear emissions can have on the environment and human health, as well as how they can spread throughout the region.11. Stressing the need for all nations in the region to ratify the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the significance of ridding the Middle East of nuclear weapons and other WMDs in compliance with international resolutions and the decisions of past Arab summits, the most recent of which was the Arab Summit, session (34), held in the capital, Baghdad, in May 2025.