President Erdoğan And Prime Minister Pashinyan Discuss S Caucasus Peace In Istanbul

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Communications Directorate of the Presidency of Türkiye has issued a statement regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Istanbul.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the meeting focused on ongoing contacts between Türkiye and Armenia, the South Caucasus peace and dialogue process, and other regional issues of current importance.

President Erdoğan emphasized the importance of the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, underlining that Türkiye will continue to fully support regional development based on a“win-win” approach.

During the discussion, both sides also addressed potential steps within the framework of the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia.

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to leveraging diplomacy to promote stability, not only in the Caucasus but across the broader region.