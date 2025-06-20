Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Erdoğan And Prime Minister Pashinyan Discuss S Caucasus Peace In Istanbul

President Erdoğan And Prime Minister Pashinyan Discuss S Caucasus Peace In Istanbul


2025-06-20 07:08:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Communications Directorate of the Presidency of Türkiye has issued a statement regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Istanbul.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the meeting focused on ongoing contacts between Türkiye and Armenia, the South Caucasus peace and dialogue process, and other regional issues of current importance.

President Erdoğan emphasized the importance of the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, underlining that Türkiye will continue to fully support regional development based on a“win-win” approach.

During the discussion, both sides also addressed potential steps within the framework of the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia.

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to leveraging diplomacy to promote stability, not only in the Caucasus but across the broader region.

MENAFN20062025000195011045ID1109702665

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search