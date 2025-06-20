President Erdoğan And Prime Minister Pashinyan Discuss S Caucasus Peace In Istanbul

President Erdoğan And Prime Minister Pashinyan Discuss S Caucasus Peace In Istanbul
Azernews reports via Azertag that the meeting focused on ongoing contacts between Türkiye and Armenia, the South Caucasus peace and dialogue process, and other regional issues of current importance.
President Erdoğan emphasized the importance of the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, underlining that Türkiye will continue to fully support regional development based on a“win-win” approach.
During the discussion, both sides also addressed potential steps within the framework of the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia.
Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to leveraging diplomacy to promote stability, not only in the Caucasus but across the broader region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment