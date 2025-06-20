Leveljump Announces 2024 Financial Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp., is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial and Operational Highlights



Revenues were $17.7 million in 2024 compared to $12.6 million in revenues for 2023, a year over year revenue increase of 41%. Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., the Company's 100% owned subsidiary had EBITDA for 2024 of $3.35 million.

2024 Financial Results for fourth quarter and year



Revenues of $4.8 million in Q4 2024 and $17.7 million for the year 2024 with a net profit of $1.95 million for Q4 2024 and a net profit of $1.2 million for the year 2024. EBITDA of $395,936 for Q4 2024 and $1,545,298 for the year 2024.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to the year end, the Company entered an agreement to acquire two additional diagnostic imaging outpatient clinic locations in Calgary, Alberta. The transaction is expected to close towards the end of July 2025. See the Company's news release dated June 13, 2025.

Management Comments

"2024 was a transformative year for our Company, marked by significant growth, particularly within our clinic operations," said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "Our year-over-year revenue increased by more than 40%, and we achieved strong EBITDA performance. We are now interpreting imaging scans for approximately 200,000 patients annually across all operations. Our focus remains on driving organic growth and advancing our long-term vision for continued expansion."

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains financial terms (such as adjusted EBITDA) that are not considered in IFRS. Such financial measures, together with measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide useful information to investors and shareholders, as management uses them to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. The Company's determination of these non-IFRS measures may differ from other reporting issuers and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are included because management uses this information to analyze operating performance and liquidity.

For further details on the results, please refer to LevelJump's Management, Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are available on the Company's website ( ) and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ).

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler

Chief Executive Officer

647-340-2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.







SOURCE: LevelJump Healthcare Corp.