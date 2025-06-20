The Arman Gabaee Scholarship For Real Estate Launches To Support Aspiring Undergraduate Professionals Nationwide

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - The, a new national initiative aimed at empowering future leaders in real estate, is now accepting applications for its 2026 award cycle. Created and funded by real estate developer and philanthropist, the scholarship supports undergraduate students who demonstrate a strong academic commitment and a forward-thinking approach to the evolving property industry.







Administered by the Arman Gabaee Scholarship organization, the program invites applicants from accredited colleges and universities across the United States to submit a 500-750 word essay in response to the following prompt:

"Discuss the evolving role of technology in modern real estate development. Analyze how technological advancements are reshaping the industry, and propose innovative strategies for integrating technology to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and community engagement in future real estate projects."

The application deadline is January 15, 2026 , and the selected recipient will be announced on February 15, 2026 . The scholarship seeks students who exhibit a strong academic record, a clear intention to pursue a career in real estate, and innovative thinking on the future of development.

This scholarship reflects the organization's mission to foster educational and professional advancement in real estate by supporting students whose goals align with the industry's transformation, particularly in integrating technology, sustainability, and community engagement.

"Identifying and supporting future talent in real estate is one of the most effective ways to drive meaningful progress in the built environment," said Arman Gabaee , founder of the scholarship. "This initiative is about more than rewarding academic success - it's about cultivating a new generation of developers who lead with innovation, responsibility, and vision."

The scholarship is open to eligible undergraduate students nationwide, regardless of geographic location. Interested applicants can find full eligibility details and apply at: .

About the Arman Gabaee Scholarship for Real Estate

The Arman Gabaee Scholarship for Real Estate was founded to support students who are passionate about real estate and its potential to shape more sustainable and inclusive communities. The scholarship is funded by Arman Gabaee , a long-standing developer with decades of experience in complex urban projects across Southern California. While best known as a principal of the Charles Company, Gabaee's philanthropic focus has remained rooted in education, opportunity creation, and responsible development. This scholarship represents a continuation of his commitment to investing not just in infrastructure, but in people.

