Versamet Royalties Engages Market Maker

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (TSXV: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") announces it has retained Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of its common shares.

Under the agreement, Canaccord will receive a monthly fee of C$10,000 plus applicable taxes, for an initial six month term and will be automatically renewed for subsequent one-month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days' prior written notice. Canaccord will not receive any common shares or options as compensation. Canaccord is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and a member firm of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The engagement of Canaccord remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Versamet Royalties Corporation

Versamet is an emerging precious metals royalty & streaming investment focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "VMET".

For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet .

General inquiries:

Email: ...

Telephone: 778-945-3948

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: Canaccord's ability to provide the services as described; the anticipated monthly payments; receipt of TSXV approval; and the Company's focus on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Versamet to control or predict, that may cause Versamet's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated May 12, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Versamet Royalties Corporation