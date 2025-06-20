Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Morguard Corporation (MRC) Closes The Market


2025-06-20 07:07:38
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Angela Sahi, President and Chief Operating Officer, Morguard Corporation ("Morguard" or the "Company") (TSX: MRC), and her team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's 60+ years listing anniversary on TSX – originally as Acklands Limited, renamed Morguard Corporation in 2002 – and 50-year anniversary of Morguard Investments Limited.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

Morguard, a fully integrated real estate company with $18.7 billion in assets under management and 1,100 professionals, owns, manages, develops, and provides advisory services to high-quality, well-located assets across North America. Morguard also currently owns a 67.0% interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and a 47.9% effective interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. For half a century, Morguard has dedicated themselves to creating value, fostering partnerships, and delivering excellence across North America.

MEDIA CONTACT:
 Susanne DesRochers
Head of Marketing and Communications
...
416-312-4670



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange

MENAFN20062025004218003983ID1109702610

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search