Morguard Corporation (MRC) Closes The Market

Angela Sahi, President and Chief Operating Officer, Morguard Corporation ("Morguard" or the "Company") (TSX: MRC), and her team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's 60+ years listing anniversary on TSX – originally as Acklands Limited, renamed Morguard Corporation in 2002 – and 50-year anniversary of Morguard Investments Limited.



Morguard, a fully integrated real estate company with $18.7 billion in assets under management and 1,100 professionals, owns, manages, develops, and provides advisory services to high-quality, well-located assets across North America. Morguard also currently owns a 67.0% interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and a 47.9% effective interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. For half a century, Morguard has dedicated themselves to creating value, fostering partnerships, and delivering excellence across North America.

