Eric Sprott Announces Holdings In Discovery Silver Corp.
Prior to the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 121,843,998 Shares representing approximately 15.2% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 102,643,798 Shares representing approximately 12.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The disposition resulted in a decrease e in holdings, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.5% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.
The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
Discovery Silver is located at 701-55 University Ave, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2H7. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Discovery Silver's profile on SEDAR+ at and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 1106-7 King Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3C5).
