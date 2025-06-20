403
Iran Ready To Continue Negotiations Once Israeli Occupation Ceases Aggression - FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 20 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said Friday Tehran was ready to continue diplomatic negotiations but once the Israeli occupation ceased its aggression and held the party responsible for this assault accountable.
"Iran will not stand idle before this aggression and it will retaliate with the same way," Aragchi told reporters following talks with French, British and German Foreign Ministers as well as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
Iran, he underlined, would not abondon its nuclear program which was in line with international standards and supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). (pickup previous)
