Trump: No Way To Stop The War Between Israeli Occupation, Iran For Now
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 20 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Friday there was no way now to stop the war between the Israeli occupation and Iran, urging Tehran to use the chance it was given over its nuclear program.
"I am giving them a period of time, and I would say two weeks would be the maximum," Trump told reporters, to "see whether or not people (Iranians) come to their senses."
Trump said it would "be very hard" to ask the Israeli occupation stop their air strikes on Iran.
Asked about the EU-Iran talks in Geneva, Trump said "Iran does not want to speak to Europe, they want to speak to us."
He said he was open on dialogue and negotiations to reach an agreement over Iran's nuclear agreement.
Trump said Iran was weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon and "we will not allow it.
"Why would they need all this enrichment for civilian use? They have enough quantity to produce energy and other services. When you see this percentage of enrichment it is hard to judge their objectives," he said.
He termed as "wrong" an assessment of the director of intelligence that there was no evidence Iran was planning to develop a nuclear weapon.
He added that sometimes you need force to make peace, and said the israeli occupation was doing well militarily and Iran was suffering.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said, following talks in Geneva earlier today, Tehran was ready to continue diplomatic negotiations but once the Israeli occupation ceased its aggression and the party responsible for this assault was held accountable.
"Iran will not stand idle before this aggression and it will retaliate with the same way," Aragchi told reporters following talks with French, British and German Foreign Ministers as well as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
Iran, he underlined, would not abondon its nuclear program which was in line with international standards and supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). (end)
