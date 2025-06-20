Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab Fms Discuss Israeli Occupation Aggression On Iran


2025-06-20 07:06:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 20 (KUNA) -- Foreign Ministers of the Arab League held an extraordinary meeting in Istanbul Friday to discuss the Israeli occupation aggression on Iran and its ramifications on the region.
The meeting was chaired by Jordanian Foreign Minister Aymad Safadi, Anadolu news agency reported.
It added a press conference would be held after the meeting about its outcome and recommendations vis-a-vis the escalation in the region.
The meeting was held a day ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Istanbul. (end)
