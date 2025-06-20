403
Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation Aggression On Gaza, Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Friday condemned heinous aggression by the Israeli occupation on Gaza Strip and Iran, hoping European-Iranian talks contribute to a ceasefire agreement.
Nasser Al-Hain, Kuwait permanent representative to the UN and international organizations in Geneva, called on the international community to act "immediatelly to stop the escalation," and warned the clock was ticking and "remaining idle on this aggression is not acceptable."
Al-Hain, addressing UN Economic and Social Council, warned against continuous deterioration of humanitarian situation in Gaza.
He called on the importance of ceasing fire and opening of crossings to allow delivery of humanitarian aid.
What is happening in Gaza is beyong imagination, he said. "It is a humanitarian crisis where innocent lives are killed, vital facilities destroyed amidst a siege that restricts the population from water, food and medicine," he said.
Civilians are paying the price of conflicts, wars, natural and economic crises, he said.
Al-Hain reiterated Kuwait's firm support of the Palestinian cause, as well as the Israeli occupation aggression on the Iranian territories which was a "blatant violation of the sovereignty of a UN member country, and a threat to regional security and stability."
Kuwait, he said, was ready to be involved in any collective effort to alleviate suffering of people especially in the Middle East.
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, said Al-Hain, pledged some USD 1.9 billion for humanitarian and development projects up until 2024.
The State of Kuwait also supported food, health and educational projects for refugees and displaced in different parts of the world, he said. (end)
