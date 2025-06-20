403
OANA Concludes 19Th Session By Adopting St. Petersburg Declaration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 20 (KUNA) -- The 19th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) has concluded proceedings in St. Petersburg, Russia, with the adoption of the St Declaration on Friday.
In a statement, OANA said that St. Petersburg Declaration is significant as a document that serves as a new benchmark for reinforcing the principles of media integrity and transparency while also striving to enhance the overall credibility of news agencies in the region.
Russian news agency, TASS, has been elected president of the organization for a three-year term (2025-28) to shape global media and enhance regional cooperation.
TASS reported that hosting the association's activities alongside the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum showcases Moscow's significant position in the global media landscape and underscores Russia's commitment to fostering a balanced media environment that prioritizes professional responsibility and cultural diversity.
TASS Director General, Andrei Kondrashov, announced a collaboration with OANA to create a framework for four main topics: strategies for combating fake news, regulatory frameworks for AI tools in crises, editorial policies for crises, and promoting cultural and media exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and shared values.
The sessions featured heads of news agencies and representatives from official and academic bodies, including from China, Iran and Russia, as well as officials from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Duma.
OANA was founded in 1961 by an Initiative from the UN and UNESCO, and had 41 members covering 33 countries and regions, making it one of the largest regional media organizations in the world.
They meet once every three years to define general directions, coordinate joint media policies and enhance the exchange of expertise.
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) has been a member in OANA since 2000, serving as an executive member, a clear indication of the growing Arab presence in the international media space. (end)
