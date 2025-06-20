Moscow's Chilling Warning: Hands Off Khamenei

File photo of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Trans Asia News

London- The Kremlin issued a stark warning Friday, declaring that any attempt by the U.S. or Israel to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would trigger“serious and dangerous consequences” across the Middle East and beyond.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking to Sky News, slammed talk of regime change as“unacceptable,” warning that such a strike would ignite regional extremism, destabilize West Asia, and potentially draw in other global powers.“They will open Pandora's box,” Peskov said.

His comments come as tensions surge in the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, now in its second week, and amid signs that the U.S. under President Donald Trump may deepen its involvement. Trump said this week that assassinating Iran leader was“not happening - at least not yet,” confirming prior reports that he had rejected an Israeli plan to do so but has left the option open.

The Kremlin has grown increasingly alarmed, especially after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared Thursday that eliminating Iran's top leadership was now part of Israel's war aims:“Such a man [Khamenei] can no longer be allowed to exist.”

Russia and Iran share a strategic partnership rooted in mutual opposition to Western influence, particularly U.S. policies. Their cooperation spans military, economic, and energy sectors, with growing alignment amid international sanctions and regional conflicts.

Read Also 500 Kashmiri Students To Arrive In Special Flights Trump's Iran Flip-Flop Fueled by Failed Strikes: Report

Peskov reiterated that any direct attack on Ayatollah Khamenei would be met with a“very negative” response from Russia, though he stopped short of outlining military retaliation. He stressed that Iran itself would likely take the lead in any response.“It will only lead to another round of confrontation and escalation,” he warned.

Since Israel began targeting Iranian nuclear sites launched aerial assault on Iran on June 13, over 500 Iranian civilians have reportedly been killed. Iran responded with large-scale missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities, escalating a war that is now drawing in wider global attention - and warnings from Moscow that it may not remain on the sidelines.