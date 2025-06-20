500 Kashmiri Students To Arrive In Special Flights

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) in a statement said,“Three special Mahan Air flights are scheduled to bring back around 1,000 Indian students, including 500 Kashmiri students from Mashhad, Iran, to New Delhi tonight and tomorrow.”

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor JKSA said,“Three Mahan Air flights will bring Indian students back to New Delhi from Mashhad. A total of 1,000 students will be returning on these special flights.”

He said,“Despite the closure of airspace, a special exception has been granted for the evacuation of Indian students. Around 500 Kashmiri students are among those returning.”

About flight timings, Khuehami said,“The flights are scheduled to arrive on Friday night at 11:30 PM IST, Saturday morning at 10:00 AM IST, and Saturday evening at 4:30 PM IST.” He added that, as these are special flights, the timings may be subject to change.

Regarding arrangements for travel from Delhi to Srinagar, he stated,“Transportation has been arranged. Deluxe AC buses are ready at Delhi Airport. The matter was taken up with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor, Nasir Sogami, who confirmed that all concerned officers have been informed. Students will be directly facilitated from Delhi Airport to TRC Srinagar.”

Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani also informed the Association that transport facilities are in place at Delhi Airport and all relevant departments have been duly informed.

Pertinently, the Embassy of India in Tehran on Monday had said that it has made arrangements for evacuation of Indian students and may be permitted to leave the Universities.

The Embassy of India, Tehran in an official communique to different universities said,“We have made arrangements for their evacuation. They may be permitted to leave the University, as being facilitated by the Embassy of India, Tehran. The Embassy of India, Tehran takes this responsibility for this planned movement and security of the Indian students.”(KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now