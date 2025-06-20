CM Omar Rejects Proposal To Divert J&K Water To Other States

Omar made it clear that no permission will be given as of now for any proposal to build a canal to divert surplus water to other states.

“Nobody will give it (approval). As of now, I am not going to give approval to it. Let us be allowed to use our water first, then we will talk about others,” Omar said.

He was replying to a question on the central government's proposed construction of a 113-km canal to transfer surplus water from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to prevent it from flowing to neighbouring Pakistan.

“Right now, Jammu is facing water scarcity... There is no water in the taps. Why should I send water to Punjab? Punjab already has three rivers as per the Indus Water Treaty. Has Punjab given us any water?” he said.

The chief minister highlighted that when Jammu and Kashmir was desperate for water, Punjab did not share water from the Ujh multipurpose project and Shahpur Kandi barrage.

“They made us suffer for years, and only after a prolonged struggle did they take some steps,” he said.

“We will use it (water) first, and only then consider others' needs,” he added.

Speaking about the Indus Water Treaty, he said the government is working on two key projects - The Tulbul Barrage, work on which should resume soon, and the pumping of water from the Chenab River at Akhnoor to supply drinking water to Jammu city.

Omar also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government will stand by their commitment to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are hopeful that the prime minister, who made a promise to the people and reiterated that promise during the Sonamarg event and afterwards too, and the government will stand by their commitment, and Jammu and Kashmir will get back its status as a state.”

Asked if taking the legal route was under consideration, he said,“When the time comes to talk about legal options, I will call you.”

On the issue of reservation in government services raised by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, he said,“How can Mehbooba Mufti speak on this issue now? Check her past tweets (posts on X); she remained silent on this earlier. Now she is showing fake sympathy.”

He said the Law Department is examining the report on the issue of reservation. Once the report comes back, the Cabinet will hold discussions on it.

CM Presses LG to End Power Confusion

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday clarified that he has never claimed the Lieutenant Governor (LG) holds all powers, and urged the LG to sign and return the cabinet-approved business rules to end ambiguity over power distribution in the Union Territory.

“I have never said that LG has all the power. The Lieutenant Governor himself has stated that his responsibilities are limited to security and law & order. This is why I am saying that the business rules accepted by the cabinet should be signed by the LG and returned to end the confusion over power distribution,” Omar told reporters.

He reiterated that the elected government is responsible for all departments except security.“We have been saying that the Lt Governor has only one responsibility, i.e. to secure the people of J&K. The rest is our responsibility,” he said.

The clarification comes days after LG Manoj Sinha, on June 14, outlined that only the Police Department falls under his direct control, while departments like roads, water, power, and agriculture fall within the purview of the elected government.

Omar also provided an update on the evacuation of people from Iran amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.“We cannot evacuate everyone in a single night. No port or airport is open in Iran at present. We have been shifting the stuck people to safer places and then evacuating them back home,” he said, adding that around 400 more students from J&K were expected to return today.

Commenting on the conflict, the chief minister questioned Israel's recent attack on Iran.“There was no reason to bombard Iran at a time when even the American intelligence chief has said Iran is nowhere close to building a nuclear weapon. This needs to stop, and issues should be resolved through dialogue,” he added.

Train Demand Soars, CM Seeks Capacity Hike

Omar Abdullah, who on Friday returned to Srinagar via the Vande Bharat train from Katra, said that a request will be made to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Railway Ministry to increase the capacity of trains.

The chief minister had travelled on the Vande Bharat train from Srinagar on Thursday along with his father and National Conference president Farooq Omar and his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani. They returned to Srinagar this afternoon.

Raising the issue of high demand for train travel, Omar said,“The number of passengers is high, but there are fewer trains.”

A request will be made to the Railway Ministry and the Railway Minister to increase the capacity as the tickets are reportedly unavailable until next month, he added.

Earlier on June 10, the National Conference president took his maiden ride on this train from Srinagar to Katra and said that he was overwhelmed to see Kashmir finally getting connected to the country's rail network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on June 6 after visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station as part of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

