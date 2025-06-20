B2gold Announces Voting Results From Its 2025 Annual General And Special Meeting
|Name
|Total Votes in Favour
|Total Votes Withheld
|Gregory Barnes
|791,120,148
|5,186,604
|Kevin Bullock
|787,025,110
|9,281,643
|Kelvin Dushnisky
|606,644,165
|189,662,587
|Clive Johnson
|755,333,955
|40,972,797
|Liane Kelly
|789,718,983
|6,587,770
|Jerry Korpan
|785,018,977
|11,287,775
|Thabile Makgala
|792,134,499
|4,172,253
|Basie Maree
|792,048,992
|4,257,760
|Lisa Pankratz
|789,377,863
|6,928,890
|Robin Weisman
|780,638,556
|15,668,197
The resolutions to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company was approved with 96.60% of votes cast in favour.
The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 93.23% of votes cast in favour.
A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting has been filed on Sedar+ at .
About B2Gold
B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.
ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.
“ Clive T. Johnson ”
President & Chief Executive Officer
The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.
Source: B2Gold Corp.CONTACT: For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 ... Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 ...
