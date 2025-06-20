Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AKOYA BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. - AKYA


2025-06-20 06:34:20
NEW ORLEANS, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AKYA) to Quanterix Corporation (NasdaqGM: QTRX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Akoya will receive 0.318 shares of Quanterix for each share of Akoya that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected] ) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit .

