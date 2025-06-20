Riverbay Corporation Addresses Data Security Incident

BRONX, N.Y., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverbay Corporation ("Riverbay") announced today that it is notifying individuals of a recent data security incident.

On May 21, 2025, Riverbay identified unusual activity in its information technology ("IT") network. Upon learning of this, Riverbay immediately took steps to isolate and secure its systems. Riverbay then launched an investigation with the assistance of a third-party cybersecurity firm and notified law enforcement. Through its investigation, Riverbay determined that an unauthorized party gained access to its IT network and systems between April 21, 2025 and May 21, 2025. On June 2, 2025, Riverbay determined that the unauthorized party accessed and/or acquired files from certain computer systems. Riverbay's investigation cannot rule out the possibility that files that may contain information pertaining to Co-op City shareholders and applicants, as well as current and former Riverbay employees may have been accessed and/or acquired by the unauthorized party as a result of the incident. In addition, the incident may involve information pertaining to residents of Co-op City, if their information was provided to Riverbay by the shareholder they reside with. The information potentially involved includes names, Social Security numbers, and bank account and routing numbers.

On June 20, 2025, Riverbay is providing notification to individuals whose information may have been involved in the incident. Complimentary memberships to credit monitoring are being offered to potentially affected individuals. Riverbay has established a dedicated, toll-free incident response line to address questions about the incident.

If individuals believe their information was involved and has any questions about this incident, please call 866-461-1672, Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:30 pm Eastern Time, excluding major U.S. holidays. Additional information about this incident can also be found at .

For individuals whose information may have been involved in the incident, Riverbay recommends that they remain vigilant by regularly reviewing their credit reports and financial account statements for any unauthorized activity. If they see charges or activity they did not authorize, please contact the relevant financial institution immediately.

Riverbay regrets any concern this incident may cause. To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, Riverbay has implemented additional security measures to enhance the security of its network and is providing additional training for employees concerning data security.

SOURCE Riverbay Corporation

