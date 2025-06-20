Alamo City Orthodontics Advances In San Antonio Current's Best Of The City 2025 Contest

Alamo City Ortho Group Photo

Alamo City Orthodontics is honored to be a finalist for Best Orthodontist-vote now to help us win in 2025.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alamo City Orthodontics is proud to announce that it has made it to the final voting round of San Antonio Current Magazine's Best of the City 2025 contest in the Services > Orthodontists category. The recognition reflects not only the clinical excellence the practice is known for, but also the deep community ties it has cultivated throughout the city.As a locally rooted, patient-centered practice, Alamo City Orthodontics has consistently earned praise from both families and professionals for its commitment to providing modern, effective, and compassionate orthodontic care. Now, with support from patients, neighbors, and fans, the practice is just one step away from earning the official“Best Orthodontist in San Antonio” title.The Best of the City ContestEach year, San Antonio Current invites the public to nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses and professionals across a variety of industries-from dining and entertainment to health and wellness services. The Best of the City Awards has become one of the most recognizable and community-driven accolades in San Antonio, allowing residents to celebrate the businesses that have made a real difference in their lives.This year's nomination round brought in a record number of submissions, and thanks to the enthusiastic support of the community, Alamo City Orthodontics was named a finalist in the Orthodontists category.Why It MattersBeing named among the top orthodontic practices in the city is more than a badge of honor. It validates the practice's ongoing efforts to make orthodontic care accessible, affordable, and comfortable for families across San Antonio. From early orthodontic evaluations to clear aligners and the recently launched FOREVERSMILE retainer program , Alamo City Orthodontics focuses on long-term results and patient satisfaction.Dr. Cristiana“Kika” Araujo, the practice's lead orthodontist, shared her gratitude:“It's incredibly meaningful to be recognized by our patients and community. Every vote tells us we're doing something right-and that inspires us to do even more.”How to VoteVoting is now open and continues through the final round at the end of June. Supporters can vote once per day until the contest closes.To vote, visit:Then go to:Services > Orthodontists > Alamo City OrthodonticsNo login or account creation is required-just a quick click to support your local orthodontic team.The Heart of the CommunityBeyond the exam room, Alamo City Orthodontics is a frequent presence at school events, PTA meetings, and neighborhood outreach programs. The team has participated in initiatives at Nimitz Middle School, Eisenhower Middle School, and North East ISD, offering dental packs, oral hygiene education, and even event sponsorships.Learn more about their school outreach on their blog: Community Outreach: Supporting Local SchoolsLooking AheadWin or not, Alamo City Orthodontics remains committed to its mission: creating beautiful, healthy smiles while building meaningful, lifelong relationships with the families it serves. With board-certified professionals, a modern facility, and flexible financing options, the team continues to redefine what orthodontic care should look like in San Antonio.“We're honored to be finalists, but this is really about our patients,” said the practice manager.“They're the reason we're here, and they're the reason we're growing.”

