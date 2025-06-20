Tigé Boats, Inc. Debuts Fully Redesigned Z3 For 2026

ABILENE, Texas, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to release the all-new 2026 Z3 . Representing the third generation of Tigé's best-selling model, the all-new Z3 marks a significant evolution since the original model's debut over 15 years ago. The Z3 has been completely redesigned and reimagined for 2026, incorporating advanced engineering and refined luxury styling that reflects more than two decades of innovation.

"The Z3 is one of our all-time best-selling models, and as a family-owned company, legacy is incredibly important to us," said Charlie Pigeon, owner and founder of Tigé Boats. "We are excited to continue the Z3's legacy with a fresh design and innovations that raise the bar once again. This boat represents our commitment to past, current, and future owners who trust Tigé to deliver the ultimate on-water experience."

Building on the legacy of the original Z3 that sparked the wakesurf movement, the all-new 2026 Z3 marks a bold new chapter not just for Tigé but for surf boats as a whole. Reimagined with aggressive new styling and advanced technology, the Z3 blends trusted performance with a modern edge-engineered to lead in every area of its segment. Powered by the intuitive GO System with TAPS 3T, the 2026 Z3 delivers precise, unbeatable performance across all watersports-wakesurfing, wakeboarding, foiling, and skiing.

The 2026 Z3 has been completely reimagined with significant upgrades across every aspect of the boat.

Premium Design Elements - Features striking new body lines while maintaining Tigé's signature diamond-stitch upholstery for a refined luxury feel.

Deepest Freeboard Design In Its Segment - The Z3 features the deepest freeboard and interior design in its segment, providing unmatched safety and comfort for all passengers on board.

Redesigned Bow - New bow design inspired by the Ultré ZX that maximizes both form, function, and depth.

Expanded Storage Solutions - Significantly increased storage capacity throughout the boat, includes a dedicated surf locker for organized gear storage, a built-in trashcan located behind the driver and dedicated cooler space.

New E4 Powered Tower - All-new for 2026 is the E4 Powered Tower. It's available in black or white, with your choice of custom color accent. Features include built-in dome lighting and matching upholstery accents for a finished, premium look. Your choice of two biminis-ShadeForce and SolidShade.

CLEAR Horizon Touchscreen - Features Tigé's revolutionary 12.1" glare-free touchscreen with unparalleled simplicity, the world's most intuitive controls, and unprecedented instant response for professional-grade wake control.

Audison Pro-Audio System - Tigé's premium sound system delivers clear audio throughout the boat and extends coverage to riders in the wake. Electric Steering and Thruster - Optional electric steering and thruster system with thruster controls integrated into the throttle for enhanced stern maneuverability.

Length: 23'5"

Weight: 6,500 lbs

Beam: 102"

Ballast: 3,800 lbs

Fuel Capacity: 75 gal

Seating: 16

Explore the all-new Tigé Boats Z3 at tige/boats/z3 or connect with your nearest Tigé Boats dealership to experience the Z3 first-hand.

Tigé Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance inboard boats. Celebrating their 35th anniversary, Tigé has cultivated its iconic brand image through their industry-leading innovation, luxurious diamond-stitched interiors, and multisport versatility. From their world-class manufacturing facility and across their product line, Tigé's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, and waterskiing. Experience the Tigé and ATX lineups now at TIG / ATXBOATS .

CONTACT: Tige Boats Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Tige Boats Inc

