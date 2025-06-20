The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. R. Lewayne Johnson, Phd, LLM, JD, MBA As A Pinnacle Professional Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. R. LeWayne Johnson, PhD, LLM, JD, MBA, a decorated veteran and dedicated public servant, is being recognized for his outstanding career in both military and government service, his trailblazing leadership in public administration, and his continued commitment to policy reform, equal justice, and community advocacy across Florida.

Born in 1956 to sharecroppers, Dr. Johnson spent his early years picking cotton on a plantation in "Jim Crow" Mississippi. He maintained that "It wasn't our farm; nor were the crop returns equitably distributed between us as the plantation workers and the plantation owners. Many crop seasons, we got nothing but debt." At age 5, "I was in the field "Water-boy". I made $.50 a day for delivering water to the laborers." My pathway to college resulted from auditioning and acquiring a musical scholarship to a Historical Black Collage-University (HBCU): Lane College (Jackson, TN).

With a career spanning over 35 years in the U.S. military and 38 years in federal government service, Dr. Johnson has made a profound impact on national defense, public policy, and community development. A resident of Kissimmee, Florida, while currently serving as a Commissioner on the Osceola County Citizen Advisory Planning Commission, he is also currently seeking election to the Florida House of Representatives (House District 46). Additionally, he is both the founder of the Florida Coalition to Prevent Veteran's Homelessness-an initiative aimed at addressing the critical needs of at-risk veterans across the state and the Executive Director of the Mercy Foundation, Inc. Homeless Veterans' Program focused on getting homeless veterans off the street and reintegrated back into society.

Dr. Johnson holds four advanced degrees from respected institutions, including a PhD in Public Policy and Administration from Walden University, an LL.M. in International Taxation and Financial Services from St. Thomas School of Law, a Juris Doctor from Barry University School of Law, and an MBA in Management of Information Systems from the University of Indianapolis. He is also a Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator and a retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW5 Selected) in the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Division.

Throughout his distinguished federal career with the NAVAIR Training Systems Division, Dr. Johnson led critical Navy training logistics operations and program management teams, ultimately serving as Acting Division Director. His expertise includes contract management, information assurance, federal appropriations law, strategic and project management, and more. He also served as a counselor and mentor through the Orange County Junior Achievement Association since 2000, empowering Florida's youth to pursue higher education and meaningful careers.

Dr. Johnson's accolades include the prestigious Bronze Star, two U.S. Army Meritorious Service Medals, five U.S. Army Commendation Medals, six U.S. Army Achievement Medals and two Gulf War on Terrorism Medals. Dr. Johnson received a Special U.S. Congressional Certificate of Recognition Award from Florida's Congressman Daren Soto. Further, he holds various academic accolades to include Summa Cum Laude academic honors, Maga Cum Laude honors, membership in Pi Alpha, the National Honor Society for Public Affairs and Administration, the Golden Key International Recognition Award (2018) and, membership as a Fulbright Ambassador (2020). His published works and scholarly presentations-covering ethics, cyber-terrorism, and financial security-demonstrate his thought leadership in national defense and public integrity. Dr. Johnson is also listed in the 2020th edition of the U.S. Library of Congress for his military efforts and is further recognized in the 116th Congress Second Edition of the 2020th U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Record.

A dedicated family man, Dr. Johnson enjoys quality time with loved ones and remains committed to uplifting others through education, service, and mentorship. Looking ahead, he plans to continue his work as a speaker and author, thus writing his autobiography entitled "Walking in Tall Cotton: Education, the Beacon of Hope". The focus of this publication will share insights drawn from a lifetime of public service aimed to inspire the next generation of leaders. Dr. Johnson's motto in life is "Where one is ....is not always where one has to be...."

