The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Ashley Poklar A Pinnacle Professional Member

Her career began in education as a special education teacher in the Charleston County School District and Positive Education Program before transitioning into counseling. She completed a clinical mental health internship in the Juvenile Detention Center's Mental Health Unit under Cleveland Catholic Charities, an experience that reinforced her passion for advocacy and intervention in high-risk youth populations.
Dr. Poklar's academic background reflects her deep commitment to child wellness. She holds a Bachelor of Science in special education and teaching from the College of Charleston, a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and a Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Cleveland State University. Her research and professional expertise focus on trauma-informed care, child exploitation prevention, and the development of sustainable mental health interventions for youth and those who care for, and about, them.
Her work has been widely recognized, earning her accolades such as the Graduate Student Teacher of the Year Award from Cleveland State University, an Outstanding Teaching Award from Capella University, and the Pathfinder Award from Womelle. Dr. Poklar is an active member of the American Psychological Association and the American Counseling Association, further demonstrating her commitment to advancing the field of mental health.
Looking ahead, she aims to expand awareness building programs for parents, law enforcement, and educators and continue to shape holistic and effective aftercare services to address child exploitation and abuse at both domestic and international levels. Her philosophy centers on cost-effective, sustainable interventions that create long-term systemic change, benefiting both individuals and communities.
