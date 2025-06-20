Omnicom Networks Win Top Honors At Cannes Lions 2025

DDB Worldwide named Network of the Year and OMD Worldwide named Media Network of the Year

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) today announced its networks took the top spots in prestigious categories at the 72nd annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. DDB Worldwide won Network of the Year and OMD Worldwide won Media Network of the Year.

DDB Worldwide once again claimed the Network of the Year title following its historic first win in 2023. The network surpassed its 2023 award tally with more than 100 Lions won, a record number in its 76-year history and under the recently appointed global leadership of Global CEO Alex Lubar and President & Global Chief Creative Officer Chaka Sobhani. DDB's standout performance further cements its place at the forefront of the global creative industry.

For the second consecutive year and third time since 2022, OMD was named Media Network of the Year. The network led the field with 8 Lions and 27 shortlists - more than any other media agency. The recognition speaks to OMD's promise of "We Create What's Next" by reimaging and redefining the role of media as a force for business growth.

"I'm very proud of the work our agencies put forward this year, especially DDB and OMD who came out on top in their respective network categories," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "Excelling in both the creative and media categories is a testament to the end-to-end services we provide to our clients at Omnicom. I want to congratulate all the teams who contributed to award-winning work and our leading position in the industry."

Throughout the week, more than 100 Omnicom agencies from 30 countries received recognition at the Cannes Lions festival, winning more than 170 total Lions. Omnicom placed second in the Holding Company of the Year category.

