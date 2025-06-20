Clickready Introduces New Affordable Small Business Website Plans

ClickReady Unveils New Essential and Pro Website Plans, Empowering Small Businesses with Enhanced Online Growth

- Craig Lawson, Founder of ClickReadyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ClickReady, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in small business growth, today announced the launch of its new Essential and Pro website plans, specifically designed for businesses utilizing the Duda CMS platform. These detailed ongoing plans offer tailored support, advanced marketing features, and robust maintenance to provide sustained online visibility and success.In our modern business climate, a powerful online presence is non-negotiable for small businesses. Recognizing this need, ClickReady has developed these new plans to provide scalable solutions that address diverse business requirements, from foundational local visibility to aggressive market expansion.The Essential Plan: ($300/month) The Essential Plan is meticulously crafted for small businesses seeking to solidify their local online presence and maintain a secure, optimized website. It includes essential services such as AWS Hosting, monthly site edits, an SSL Certificate, dashboard analytics, security software, internal SEO checks, GA4 Analytics, and key Google Business Platform Optimization, along with Manual Citation Building and Listing Management.The best part of their platform comes with AI tools and even a built in SEO Checker. Businesses will also love the review collector and how 5 star reviews will be generated on their site. This plan is ideal for:Local Service Businesses (e.g., Plumbers, Electricians, HVAC, Landscapers): Benefiting from boosted local search visibility and reliable online presence.Small Retail Stores & Boutiques: Delivering accurate online information and strong local search to drive foot traffic.Restaurants and Cafes: Attracting local patrons through optimized listings and easy-to-find business information.Solo Practitioners & Consultants (e.g., Therapists, Accountants): Gaining a stable, secure, and easily discoverable website for client acquisition.Small Non-Profit Organizations: Maintaining a cost-effective online presence for community engagement and support.The Pro Plan: Accelerating Growth ($750/month) Building upon the Essential Plan, the Pro Plan is designed for growing small to medium-sized businesses aiming to increase online visibility and to compete primarily in local or generative search. It encompasses all Essential Plan features, plus content including blogs, checklist, site pages and even a press release. An annual SEO makeover plus 30 minutes of site changes monthly are part of the program. The robust plan also included competitive and display remarketing and managing Performance Max Ads. They also will assist with Local Service Ads.Growing Healthcare Practices (e.g., Dental Offices, Chiropractic Clinics): Leveraging review integration and regular postings for reputation building and patient acquisition.Real Estate Agencies/Individual Agents: Supporting dynamic online presence with fresh content, strong client testimonials, and competitive keyword tracking.Specialty Service Providers (e.g., High-End Salons, Niche Auto Repair): Showcasing new services, actively managing online reputation, and refining paid advertising for targeted client acquisition.Businesses in Highly Competitive Local Markets: Gaining a significant competitive advantage through advanced SEO features, annual optimized pages, and quarterly ad performance reviews."We are incredibly excited to introduce our new Essential and Pro plans," said Craig Lawson, Founder of ClickReady. "These plans represent our commitment to providing small businesses with the powerful, ongoing digital marketing support they need to thrive. Whether a business is just establishing its local footprint or aggressively pursuing market leadership, our Duda-powered plans offer tailored solutions that deliver measurable results and ensure their online presence is not just maintained, but continuously optimized for growth."ClickReady remains dedicated to simplifying complex digital marketing for small businesses, allowing them to focus on their core operations while their online success is expertly managed.About ClickReady: ClickReady is an Atlanta-based digital marketing agency specializing in comprehensive solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. With expertise in SEO, Generative Engine Optimization , PPC Management , responsive web design , and content strategy, ClickReady helps clients build strong online presences, attract targeted leads, and achieve sustainable growth.For more information, please contact:

