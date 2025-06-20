Peter Dey Announces Retirement From Gran Tierra's Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc.or thetoday announced that, for personal reasons, Peter Dey will be stepping down from the Board of Gran Tierra at the end of June 2025. Peter has agreed to make himself available to consult with the Board as required until the end of 2025 while a search is conducted for a replacement director.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gran Tierra, I want to thank Peter for his leadership and guidance since 2015,” said Bob Hodgins, Chairman of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

“We have worked with Peter for almost 15 years across multiple companies and continents. Peter is a distinguished expert in board governance, and his broad commercial background and strategic input have been instrumental in navigating a volatile and evolving industry,” said Gary Guidry, CEO of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

