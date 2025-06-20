On World Wi-Fi Day, Mobile Citizen Reaffirms Commitment To Affordable Internet Access For Underserved Communities

Mobile Citizen

- Luchelle Stevens, Chief of StaffDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of World Wi-Fi Day, Mobile Citizen is proud to reaffirm its mission to close the digital divide by providing affordable, reliable mobile internet to underserved communities across the United States.Organized by the Wireless Broadband Alliance, World Wi-Fi Day celebrates initiatives that improve internet access for the world's unconnected. This year's theme,“Connecting the Unconnected,” aligns directly with Mobile Citizen's work to support nonprofits, schools, libraries, and social welfare agencies by offering affordable wireless internet and mobile hotspot devices that are accessible and low-cost.“Digital access is a human right,” said Luchelle Stevens, Chief of Staff at Mobile Citizen.“We are proud to support the everyday heroes - educators, nonprofit leaders, case workers - who rely on affordable internet to deliver critical services to their communities.”Mobile Citizen's mobile broadband program helps organizations that serve low-income households, students, the elderly, and unhoused populations get online. With flexible data plans and access to a nationwide 4G/5G network, customers can stay connected without breaking their budget.In 2024 alone, Mobile Citizen helped thousands of organizations expand digital access in areas where traditional broadband remains out of reach. The company continues to work hand-in-hand with its partners to create solutions that support both digital inclusion and digital equity - one hotspot at a time.For more information about Mobile Citizen's mission and services, visit .About Mobile CitizenMobile Citizen is a socially-driven broadband service provider that offers low-cost mobile internet exclusively to nonprofits, schools, libraries, and social welfare agencies. Founded on the belief that internet access should be a right - not a privilege - Mobile Citizen is committed to advancing digital equity by removing barriers to connectivity for those who need it most.

