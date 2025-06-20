48-Question Model Introduced To Strengthen Leadership And Organizational Culture

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Discover how one powerful workplace assessment is reshaping leadership, company culture, and employee engagement - as featured in Xraised's latest episode.

The Workplace Mirror: How 48 Questions Can Transform Leadership and Company Culture

The Workplace Mirror: 48 Questions That Illuminate Company Health

In the newest episode of Xraised,“The Workplace Mirror: How 48 Questions Reveal the True Health of Your Company,” host Xraised speaks with Dr. Imre Marton Remenyi, founder of Leo Wien and the Vienna International Management School, about his pioneering workplace assessment tool.

Blending over 25 years of experience in leadership coaching and psychotherapy, Dr. Remenyi explains how his 48-statement tool brings precision, clarity, and measurable insight to leadership teams and organizations.



How the Tool Drives Leadership and Engagement

This isn't just another employee survey. The tool categorizes results into three feedback tiers - healthy, needs improvement, and urgent action - allowing leaders to take clear, targeted steps toward boosting employee engagement and organizational culture.

“Executives don't need more noise - they need clarity,” says Dr. Remenyi.“This tool gives them the feedback that matters most.”



From Insight to Action: Coaching at Scale

Companies that integrate the tool's bonus coaching card system report faster alignment and more focused leadership. With a pay-per-use model, it's scalable, personalized, and immediately useful across teams.

Leaders use the feedback to address hidden friction points and strengthen decision-making, communication, and accountability.



The Bigger Picture: Leadership with Clarity

Dr. Remenyi envisions tools like this becoming core to how modern organizations operate: less reactive, more reflective. Through Leo Wien, he helps C-level leaders reclaim control over their energy, decisions, and strategic direction.

“I AM IN LEO means space to reflect, lead, and grow without distraction,” he explains.“When leaders find calm and clarity, transformation follows.”



About Dr. Imre Marton Remenyi

Dr. Remenyi is a psychotherapist, teaching therapist, university lecturer, and the founder of Leo Wien and Vienna International Management School. He specializes in guiding top executives to lead with with confidence, ease and passion for long-term impact.



About Xraised

Xraised features conversations with industry leaders, thinkers, and innovators who share practical strategies for real transformation. Subscribe to stay ahead of the curve in leadership and business evolution.

