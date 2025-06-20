L.A. Net Joins The Healthy Interactions Primary Care Alliance To Empower Practice Facilitators In Driving Structural And Behavioral Changes In Cardiometabolic Care
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Interactions LLC, a global leader in experiential education for healthcare professionals and patients, proudly announces a new partnership with L.A. Net Community Health Research and Resource Network (L.A. Net), marking a significant step forward in revolutionizing primary care delivery across the United States.
L.A. Net has joined the Healthy Interactions Primary Care Alliance, a national network of primary care clinics aiming to implement behavioral and structural practices changes toward improving cardiometabolic care in their patient populations.
As a national leader in utilization practice facilitation strategies, L.A. Net provides experience and expertise to Healthy Interactions to revitalize the role of a practice facilitator in primary care. L.A. Net's commitment to innovation through practice facilitation will drive meaningful change in cardiometabolic care.
"L.A. Net's strong connection to primary care practices and deeply rooted experience in practice facilitation makes this collaboration accretive to both organizations and expand the primary care workforce to support educators in the practice," said Paul Lasiuk, CEO of Healthy Interactions.
"L.A. Net is excited to join the Healthy Interactions Primary Care Alliance," said Lyndee Knox, PhD, Founder and CEO of L.A. Net. "This collaboration provides considerable support to primary care practices, particularly toward improving cardiometabolic health in their patient populations."
Together, Healthy Interactions and L.A. Net aim to simplify access to education, improve care quality, and support sustainable practice transformation-ultimately improving health outcomes for communities nationwide.
About Healthy Interactions
Healthy Interactions LLC is a global leader in experiential education programs focused on cardiometabolic health. The organization is known for its Conversation Map® platform, which blends visual learning with Socratic dialogue to engage patients meaningfully. In addition to its in-person and virtual education tools, Healthy Interactions is also expanding its impact through the development of AI-powered platforms designed to support healthcare professionals and patients in managing chronic conditions more effectively. With a presence in 129 countries and over 50 million lives improved, Healthy Interactions continues to raise the bar in both healthcare professional and patient education.
SOURCE Healthy Interactions LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
