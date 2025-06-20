Johnson Pope Expands Legal Talent With The Addition Of Jessica Warwick And Samuel C. Craig To Its St. Petersburg Office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP is proud to announce the addition of two new associate attorneys, Jessica Warwick and Samuel C. Craig, to its St. Petersburg office. These strategic hires reflect the firm's continued growth and commitment to serving clients with deep, specialized knowledge across key practice areas.

Jessica Warwick

Samuel Craig

Jessica Warwick Joins Healthcare Practice Group

Jessica Warwick has joined Johnson Pope's Healthcare Practice Group, where she advises hospitals, health systems, and medical providers on a wide range of regulatory and compliance matters. Her areas of focus include telemedicine, the corporate practice of medicine, and Medicare/Medicaid compliance.

Jessica holds both a Juris Doctor and a Master of Health Administration from Penn State. Her experience includes drafting and negotiating management and professional services agreements, conducting regulatory compliance reviews for digital health platforms, and supporting healthcare M&A transactions. Jessica is admitted to the Florida Bar and currently serves as the Health and Wellness Chair for the Pinellas County chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers.

Samuel C. Craig Joins Tax, Trusts & Estates Practice Groups

Samuel C. Craig has joined Johnson Pope as an associate in the Tax, Trusts & Estates and Business Transactions Practice Groups. Sam focuses his practice on estate planning, tax law, and business matters, providing practical, strategic counsel to individuals, families, and business owners.

Sam earned his J.D. from Stetson University College of Law, where he was a research assistant, president of the Business Law Society, and a member of both the Dispute Resolution Board and Trial Team. He received multiple awards for oral advocacy, including a national mock trial championship and induction into the National Order of the Barristers. He later earned his LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida on a merit scholarship where he earned multiple CALI book awards, further honing his knowledge of federal and state tax law.

Sam is dedicated to helping clients protect their legacies, minimize tax burdens, and navigate complex legal issues with clarity and care.

About Johnson Pope

Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP is a full-service Florida-based law firm with offices in Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg. The firm is known for its commitment to excellence, innovative legal solutions, and deep roots in the communities it serves.

To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED