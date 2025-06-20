NAMI Elects New Board Leadership To Advance National Mental Health Priorities

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation's leading grassroots mental health organization, today announced its newly elected 2025–2026 board of directors - a group of leaders with deep community ties and lived experience, committed to advancing mental health as a national priority. Their insight and leadership come at a pivotal time for the movement.

"As we continue to face an urgent mental health crisis in the U.S., NAMI's new board brings the vision, leadership, and lived experience needed to meet this moment," said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. "Together, they represent a deep commitment to our mission and to the people and families we serve. Building on the strong foundation laid by our Immediate Past President Cathryn Nacario, this board is ready to carry our momentum forward, advance our strategic plan, and help ensure that everyone affected by mental illness has access to the care, support, and justice they deserve."

The board elected Jeff Fladen, MSW, as president. Fladen is a longtime mental health advocate and former executive director of NAMI Tennessee, with experience spanning clinical care, nonprofit leadership, and policy advocacy. He has also served in roles including therapist, crisis counselor, case manager, and psychiatric program director.

"I am honored to serve as NAMI's board president," Fladen said. "As someone with both personal and professional experience in mental health, I understand how essential NAMI's mission is to individuals, families, and communities. I look forward to working with our Dan Gillison, the board, and grassroots partners to continue building a movement that ensures help, hope, and equity for all people affected by mental illness."

New board members were elected during NAMICon 2025, held virtually from June 10–13. They will serve three-year terms and may serve up to two consecutive terms.

"While I'm excited about where the new board is headed - and look forward to working with our new President, Jeff Fladen, as he steps into this important leadership role - we wouldn't be here without the outstanding service and dedication of our outgoing members," said Gillison. "I know the board joins me in expressing our deepest thanks to Amy Brinkley, Dr. Sheldon Jacobs, Pooja Mehta, and Joe Gatto for their service, and in offering special appreciation to Cathryn Nacario for her steady leadership as board president during a time of meaningful growth for our organization."

2025–2026 NAMI Board of Directors

Executive Committee



President: Jeff Fladen, MSW (Tennessee)

1st Vice President: Devika Bhushan, M.D. (California)

2nd Vice President: Lakieshia Izzard, Ed.D., LPC, NCC, ACS, CSC (Georgia)

Treasurer: Barbara Ricci, BA, MPA (New York City)

Secretary: Mary Kay Battaglia (Wisconsin)

Immediate Past President: Cathryn Nacario, BSN-RN, PHN, MHA (California) President Emerita: Shirley Holloway, Ph.D. (Alaska)

Newly Elected Board Members (Term ending 2028)



Rebecca Kiessling, CAE – NAMI Northern Virginia

Kerry Graves – NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore (MD)

Elise Banks-Lovely, M.S., LPC – NAMI Texas

Linh Preston, MA, MPA – NAMI Indiana

Benjamin McAfee – NAMI Hall County (GA) Jeremiah Rainville, CCHW, CPRS, CCSP, CAMHFA – Peer Leadership Council Elected Director

Continuing Board Members (Term ending 2027)



Ray Lay, CHW/CRS (Indiana)

Glenda Wrenn Gordon, M.D., MSHP (Georgia)

Babu George Mathew (Colorado)

Barbara Ricci, BA, MPA (New York City) Mary Kay Battaglia (Wisconsin)

Continuing Board Members (Term ending 2026)



Devika Bhushan, M.D. (California)

Victoria Harris, M.D., MPH (Washington)

Sukhi Sahni, MSJ (Virginia)

Dhanu Sannesy, BA (New York) Lakieshia Izzard, Ed.D., LPC, NCC, ACS, CSC (Georgia)

Appointed Members



Ruth-Ann Huvane – At-Large (California) Darien Wright, MBA, CPA – At-Large (Maryland)

Open Board Seats



Affiliate Presidents Council (APC) director – election forthcoming Two NextGen directors – election forthcoming

The National Alliance on Mental Illness , is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness

Join the conversation: NAMI | Facebook/nami | Instagram/namicommunicate | Twitter/namicommunicate | TikTok/@nami | LinkedIn/company/nami | YouTube/NAMIvideo

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED