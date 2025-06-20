Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Announces Postponement Of 2025 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) today announced that it has postponed its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the“Annual Meeting”), which was scheduled to be held on June 25, 2025, in light of the previously announced acquisition (the“Acquisition”) by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (“BioMarin”).

If the Acquisition is completed, there will be no Annual Meeting involving public stockholders. If the Acquisition is not completed, the Board of Directors will take such further action as it deems appropriate to call and convene the Annual Meeting at a later date, including the establishment of a new record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About Inozyme

Inozyme Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, with approximately 50 employees based in Boston. The company is dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics that target the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, a key regulator of bone health and blood vessel function. Disruptions in this pathway underlie a range of severe diseases, including ENPP1 Deficiency. Our lead investigational therapy, INZ-701, is an ENPP1 Fc fusion protein enzyme replacement therapy designed to restore pyrophosphate and adenosine levels. INZ-701 is currently in late-stage clinical development in ENPP1 Deficiency, with the potential to expand into additional indications where deficiencies in the Pyrophosphate-Adenosine Pathway contribute to disease pathology, including ABCC6 Deficiency and calciphylaxis. Through our pioneering work, we aim to transform treatment options for patients affected by these devastating conditions.

