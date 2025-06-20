Aya Gold & Silver Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“ Aya ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that all nominees listed in the management proxy circular were elected as directors of Aya at its annual general meeting of shareholders (“ AGM ”) held today. A total of 69,658,145 common shares or 53.23% of Aya's issued and outstanding common shares at the record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM. Detailed results are as below:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against John Burzynski 65,875,131 99.92% 53,650 0.08% Yves Grou 62,190,673 94.33% 3,738,107 5.67% Ghislane Guedira Bennouna 65,865,849 99.90% 62,932 0.10% Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht 59,900,794 90.86% 6,027,986 9.14% Annie Torkia Lagacé 65,866,216 99.91% 62,565 0.09% Benoit La Salle 56,509,166 85.71% 9,419,615 14.29% Eloise Martin 63,997,808 97.07% 1,930,972 2.93% Robert Taub 64,039,619 97.13% 1,889,162 2.87%





About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

