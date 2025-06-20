Andrew Finkelstein Named President Of NYSTLA At Gala Featuring Rep. Dan Goldman

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Trial Lawyers Association (NYSTLA) is proud to announce that Andrew Finkelstein , a prominent trial attorney who leads five major law firms in New York and Massachusetts, has been named President of the organization. Finkelstein will officially begin his term on July 1, 2025.

He was sworn in during NYSTLA's Annual Gala, held on June 18 at the iconic Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan. The event featured special guest U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-10) , who addressed the crowd of attorneys, lawmakers, and advocates for civil justice.

Finkelstein leads the following firms: Finkelstein & Partners; Jacoby & Meyers; Fine, Olin & Anderman; and Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber, LLP -all known for their fierce commitment to advocating for injured individuals and consumers.

"As NYSTLA President, I'm honored to lead an organization that stands at the forefront of protecting the rights of New Yorkers," said Finkelstein . "At a time when access to justice is under threat from corporate interests NYSTLA is growing stronger-and we remain fiercely committed to ensuring every New Yorker has their day in court. Together, we will continue to stand up for the vulnerable, challenge injustice and ensure the courts remain open to all-not just the privileged few."

"Trial lawyers play a vital role in protecting our civil rights, ensuring that justice is not reserved only for the wealthy and powerful," said Rep. Goldman . "I applaud Andrew Finkelstein and NYSTLA for their tireless advocacy on behalf of New Yorkers."

NYSTLA proudly announces its newly elected 2025 Officers :



John Zaremba of Zaremba Brown – President-Elect

Eugene Gozenput of Pazer, Epstein, Jaffe & Fein – First Vice President

Matthew Gaier of Kramer Dillof Livingston & Moore – Second Vice President

Joseph Ciaccio of Napoli Shkolnik – Treasurer

Nathan Werksman of Merson Law – Deputy Treasurer

Avinoam Laby of Gersowitz, Libo & Korek – Secretary Ingrid Heidi of Trolman Glaser Corley & Lichtman P.C. – Parliamentarian

