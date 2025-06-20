BKF Welcomes Peter Wijsman As Business Sector Leader For Water Resources

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A globally recognized leader in infrastructure and urban innovation, Peter has successfully led high-impact, multi-year projects across the U.S., including many in California. Originally from the Netherlands, Peter began his career in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, contributing his expertise in levee and flood protection overseas to support U.S. recovery efforts. His early exposure to high-stakes, collaborative planning continues to inspire his work today.

Peter holds a bachelor's degree in Landscape Planning from Inholland University Delft, a master's in International Land and Water Management from Wageningen University, with research completed in collaboration with the Land, Air, and Water Resources Department of UC Davis. Prior to joining BKF, Peter spent 19 years at a global engineering firm, where he last served in a Regional Strategy Leadership Role, responsible for growth, team building, and client development across multiple sectors, including Water, Transportation, and Land Development.

At BKF, Peter will lead and grow our Water Resources Business Sector, aligning closely with clients and communities to shape resilient, inclusive, and sustainable outcomes. His strengths and success in strategy, business development, and integrated project delivery will support BKF's interdisciplinary approach across regions.

He's passionate about solving complex challenges-not only with technical accuracy, but with a people-first mindset which sets him apart from other leaders in the industry. BKF is deeply connected to our clients, their communities, and our own employees.

Peter's approach connects deeply with our mission to inspire our team, achieve our clients' vision, and positively impact our communities. His leadership style is rooted in emotional intelligence, collaborative team building, and a deep understanding of how to structure project teams that reflect the needs and communication styles of clients.

"We are excited about Peter joining BKF. There is a great need for problem-solving and bringing solutions to complex water resources challenges in the Western United States. Peter's ability to understand the needs of clients and connect them with the talented team members at BKF will build trust and deliver results in every project and client interaction," says Greg Hurd, President and CEO.

Personally, Peter enjoys spending time with his family, coaching youth soccer, and mountain biking year-round-one of the many reasons he proudly calls California home. He is actively engaged in regional urban planning and innovation efforts as he is currently serving as a member of several committees and board where he brings a strong commitment to creating places that are livable, accessible, and environmentally responsible.

"This is an exciting time of growth for BKF's Water Resources practice. I'm looking forward to expanding into new regions, broadening our services, and growing our team," says Peter Wijsman, Business Sector Leader – Water Resources/Vice President.

His addition strengthens our ability to deliver integrated services that meet today's infrastructure needs while supporting the long-term vitality of the communities we serve.

Please join us in welcoming Peter to BKF. We're excited for what's ahead.

About BKF

BKF provides civil engineering, land surveying, and planning services across the Western United States. With over 110 years of experience, BKF supports communities through sustainable infrastructure and client-focused solutions. Learn more at .

