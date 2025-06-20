ZA Miner Unveils Next-Gen Cloud Mining Event Featuring DOGE Contracts
London, UK, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seamless entry into crypto-grab a free $100 trial and daily Dogecoin rewards during current market volatility
London, UK – As the crypto market experiences renewed swings, ZA Miner is releasing a new Dogecoin cloud mining contract -timed as part of its 2025 event series-to give users a simpler, more consistent way to earn, with no setup or hardware required.
What's New: DOGE Cloud Mining Contracts Launch
- Free $100 trial contract : Available to all new users-start mining today with no financial risk New tiered DOGE contracts :
- Starter : $100 for 1 day, earning ~$2 daily Classic : $550 for 3 days, earning ~$9.96/day + 7% referral bonus Advanced : $1,360 for 5 days, earning ~$25.02/day +7% referral bonus Premium : $2,500 for 9 days, yielding ~$47.75/day + 7%referral bonus
A Smart Approach During Market Swings
In a choppy market, users often seek steadier income than what trading offers. ZA Miner meets this need with predictable daily rewards , making Dogecoin mining more accessible, even amid wider crypto uncertainty.
Built for Simplicity, Security & Sustainability
- No hardware required : Mine using ZA Miner's cloud infrastructure-no rigs, no energy bills Eco-conscious and high-performance : Powered by GPU systems from Nvidia & AMD, hosted across 100+ data centers globally
Robust platform : Encrypted connections, cold wallet protection, and FCA compliance ensure user safety and uptime
Rewards for Referrals
Users can boost earnings through ZA Miner' three-tier referral program, earning commissions from direct referrals and their extended networks
How It WorksRegister and activate the free $100 DOGE trial contract Choose your DOGE plan (Starter to Premium) Watch daily USDT rewards arrive automatically Refer friends to earn additional rewards
Next Steps & Event Timeline
- The DOGE contract event launches today , available worldwide Free trial contracts are available for a limited time only Upgrades and new contract options, along with VIP perks, will be added throughout Q3 2025
Final Word & About
ZA Miner's DOGE mining release offers a clear alternative for users seeking passive crypto income without the need for hardware, setup, or volatility. With a free trial, steady daily returns, and green-backed infrastructure, ZA Miner is a UK-based cloud mining provider offering simple, secure, and sustainable crypto mining solutions for individuals worldwide. With a focus on accessibility, clean energy, and automated passive income.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.CONTACT: Name: ZA miner Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment