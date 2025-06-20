Webcast Alert: Borgwarner 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) announces the following Webcast:

What: BorgWarner 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call When: July 31, 2025 @ 9:30am Eastern Time Where: How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at ( )

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all. For more information, please visit borgwarner.

SOURCE BorgWarner

