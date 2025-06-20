American Healthcare REIT Declares Second Quarter 2025 Distribution
IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The distribution will be payable in cash on or about July 18, 2025, to all holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.
About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR ) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing, and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, and in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.
Investor Contact:
Alan Peterson
VP, Investor Relations & Finance
(949) 270-9200
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Damon Elder
Spotlight Marketing Communications
(949) 427-1377
[email protected]
SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment