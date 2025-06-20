Zenas Biopharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The Inducement Grant has a ten-year term and an exercise price per share of $9.97, which is equal to the closing price of Zenas' common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grant will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee's first day of employment with the Company, and thereafter the remainder of the option will vest in 36 equal monthly installments, subject to the employee's continued service with Zenas through the applicable vesting dates. The Inducement Grant was granted pursuant to, and is subject to, the terms and conditions of an Inducement Option Award Agreement.
About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.
Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas' lead product candidate, obexelimab, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. We believe that obexelimab's unique mechanism of action and self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .
The Zenas BioPharma word mark, logo mark, and the“lightning bolt” design are trademarks of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
Investor and Media Contact:
Argot Partners
