Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GOGL Golden Ocean And CMB TECH Signed Loan Facilities Of $2 Billion To Refinance Outstanding Debt In Golden Ocean


2025-06-20 04:31:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the press release issued by CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext Brussels: CMBT) on March 4, 2025, which announced that they had identified a bank syndicate to refinance all or parts of the outstanding debt in Golden Ocean Group Limited (“Golden Ocean”).

Golden Ocean and hereby announce the signing of a $2,000 million facilities agreement with a bank syndicate comprising a term loan facility of up to $1,250 million and a revolving credit facility (“RCF”) of up to $750 million which will become available following the completion of the planned merger between Golden Ocean and expected in Q3 2025. Golden Ocean acts as the borrower and acts as the parent guarantor.

The term loan facility of $1,250 million is expected to be drawn during the second and the third quarter of 2025.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder Simonsen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40
June 20 2025
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


