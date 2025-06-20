Sip 'N' Snacks! A New Dessert Cafe Opens In Downtown Arlington Heights With Coffee, Crepes & Summer Specials

Bubble Tea Cafe

- Ali JudahARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sip n Snacks Expands the Local Food and Beverage Scene in Downtown Arlington HeightsAt 1085 East Golf Road, Sip n Snacks, a recent addition to the Downtown Arlington Heights food and beverage scene, has formally opened.Locals now have a new spot for both morning routines and afternoon indulgence thanks to the snack bar's carefully chosen selection of specialty brews, bubble teas, smoothies, crepes, waffles, and more. Sip n Snacks, which is now open every day at 9:00 AM, is a light-filled, inviting space that is perfect for commuters, remote workers, and casual guests. The venue offers free WiFi, adjustable seating, and a menu that combines delectable snack options with locally made beverages.Opening Week DealsPromotions are being offered by Sip n Snacks to commemorate its launch and the start of summer:.Available on all varieties of sweet and rolled crepes, buy two and get one free.Mango, passionfruit, strawberry, matcha, and Thai tea are popular drink flavours.The menu features regular and rolled crepes in flavours like Lotus, Oreo, Nutella, and MarshmallowHighlights of the MenuThe snack bar provides a range of sweet treats and drinks, such as:.Spanish Latte, Pistachio Latte, Hot Chocolate, Americano, Mocha, and Caramel Macchiato – examples of hot and iced beverages.Refreshers, Frappés, Bubble Teas, and Smoothies – shaken by hand or freshly blended.Made-to-order varieties of crepes and rolled crepes – including strawberry, lemon, hazelnut, and tiramisu.Waffles – Sip n Snacks Signature, Lotus, Pistachio, Triple Chocolate, and Mochi are among the flavours.Gelato – Single, double, or triple scoops are availableA Community-Oriented SpaceSip n Snacks has designed a space that is both fashionable and approachable, while maintaining the playful, carefree vibe that characterized its early pop-up beginnings. Both early risers and late-night snackers are welcome thanks to its extended hours, which run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM.Hours and Location.Address: 1085 East Golf Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60005.Hours: Daily from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PMShare and FollowFor daily updates, behind-the-scenes photos, and seasonal promotions, guests are invited to follow Sip n Snacks on Instagram and TikTok at @sip_n_snacks5. Visitors can also take part in social giveaways and join the brand's expanding online community by tagging posts with #SipSnackSmile.

