Anoto Group AB Has Raised USD 250,000 Pursuant To A Second Tranche Under Existing Convertible Loan Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the“Company”) today announces that a second tranche of USD 250,000 has been advanced under the existing convertible loan agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement the lender will provide a secured loan of USD 250,000 with conversion rights.

The loan will be repaid in twelve (12) equal monthly instalments beginning on October 28, 2025, with a final maturity date of October 28, 2026. The outstanding principal will accrue interest at a rate of 10.00% per annum. Interest is payable on the final maturity date unless converted into ordinary shares of Anoto.

The lender has the right to request conversion of all or part of the outstanding loan amount, including accrued interest, into newly issued ordinary shares of the Company. The conversion price is fixed at SEK 0.15 per share, representing a 66.67% premium to quota value, with a fixed exchange rate of SEK 9.65/USD applied for conversion purposes.

The loan is secured under a convertible investment agreement. The security package includes a first-ranking floating charge of SEK 20 million over the assets of Anoto AB, and a share pledge over Anoto AB's shares in KAIT Knowledge AI Holdings Pte. Ltd.

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 20 June 2025 at 22:00 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of the digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include 'inq' and 'Livescribe' retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto's smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a renewed focus on high-quality design, software innovation, and customer experience, Anoto is driving the next generation of digital writing.

